Rising temperatures put paid to next month's Liffey Descent

Dublin’s famed Liffey Descent race has fallen victim to the vagaries of the weather this year with next month’s event cancelled as a result of the seasonal heat and the resultant low levels in the reservoir that supplies the capital’s main river.

Canoeing Ireland announced the decision on Tuesday morning, explaining that the long-term weather forecast for the region does not provide any hope of relieving rainfall prior to the race which was due to be held on September 10.

“With the best interests of the health, safety and enjoyment of participants we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” a statement said.

However, the option of moving the race to April is now being explored in an attempt to “alleviate the annual issue with water levels which have become more problematic in recent years”.

The Liffey Descent has been a staple of Dublin’s sporting calendar for over 60 years now, ever since a short canoe race was held on the river to coincide with the first Dublin Boat Show in 1960.

The event has since grown to attract paddlers from all over Ireland and the world with elite athletes as well as hundreds of recreational entrants testing their skills every year on the 32km route that stretches from Straffan in Co Kildare to Islandbridge in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Cycling Ireland has cited spiralling costs as the reason for its decision not to send an Irish team to the 2022 UCI Road World Championships which are being held in Australia from the 18th to 25th of September.

“In the face of hugely increased costs for targeted High-Performance events already completed and planned for the remainder of 2022, competing in Australia will stretch our resources far beyond what has been anticipated this year,” said Cycling Ireland high-performance director Iain Dyer.

“The UCI Road World Championships is also an event where success is far from assured. For the road riders, attending the European Championships in all categories this year was a significant commitment and one we felt we could manage effectively. The World Championships in Australia is a different proposition altogether.”

Cycling Ireland CEO Matt McKerrow insisted the decision had not been taken lightly and pointed out that the cost of flights and accommodation has increased by anything up to 70-80% in some instances since the pandemic.

Ireland was represented by both a men’s and a women’s team at the recent European Championships in Munich with Sam Bennett finishing highest across the two races. The Waterford man came fifth in Bavaria and was only a whisker away from earning a place on the podium.

However, Dyer has explained that the body’s high-performance unit will need to be “extremely focused” on achieving their strategic aims in major championships events across all disciplines going forward given the increasing costs associated with events post-Covid.

“It is not a given in future that we will attend everything we qualify for or take up all our allocated quota slots. We have already seen this year several nations make strategic decisions on attending events based on available resources and budgets, so clearly, we are not alone in this respect, and are managing it in a similar manner.”

Dyer also stressed that it was vital to maintain a balance between spending on senior and other grades and he cited the support already shown to Junior and U23 riders in events such as the Tour L’Avenir, the Rás and upcoming Rás na mBan and the Junior Track World Championships.