Séamus Sexton and James O'Donovan into Mick Barry Cup final

It was another exceptional week of intense competition with three Munster finals, two Mick Barry Cup semi-finals and a two day festival at Derrinasafa in support of making Dunmanway an autism friendly town.

Séamus Sexton and James O’Donovan are the last men standing for the final spot in King of the Roads. David Hegarty, Seán-Paul McDonagh and Ruairí O’Connell were crowned Munster champions. Patrick Flood bounced back from defeat in the Mick Barry Cup to win the feature at Derrinasafa.

European champion Séamus Sexton was as compelling against Flood at Ballincurrig as he had been at Süderhastedt in Germany in May. James O’Donovan has found his groove too. He was out the last bend in 14 shots for the second successive outing, this time beating Martin Coppinger comfortably. Sexton and O’Donovan meet in the final on Thursday.

David Hegarty leads a youthful Munster team in the final round of All-Ireland finals at Fenor in County Waterford at the weekend. He beat John-Anthony Murphy by a bowl at Ballinacarriga to claim the Munster Junior C slot. He is joined by Seán-Paul McDonagh who beat Darren Kelly in the Novice I final at Ballinagree and Ruairí O’Connell who beat Matty McDonagh in the Novice II final at Béal na Bláth.

John-Anthony Murphy was on the font-foot against David Hegarty at Ballinacarriga. He won the first four shots to the bridge. He then played a great fifth to light to go almost a bowl in front. Hegarty gained his first lead with a great eighth bowl towards the creamery cross. He made light in two more to go almost a bowl clear. He followed with another big one. Murphy’s reply was blocked, which left him a bowl and 50m in arrears. Murphy continued to press and had the lead under a bowl at the next cross, but Hegarty powered clear to the line.

Teenager, Seán-Paul McDonagh, has bragging rights in the celebrated Fermoy household as he landed a Munster title, which eluded both of his famous older brothers—Arthur didn’t retain the senior title he won last year and Timmy lost the Munster Junior A final. This was a close call too as McDonagh was hind bowl for the last shot at Ballinagree. Darren Kelly looked almost certain to beat it and claim a place in the All-Ireland finals for a second successive year. His bowl veered left though and missed McDonagh’s tip.

Ruairí O’Connell won an exciting tussle with Matty McDonagh in the Novice II final at Béal na Bláth. He was a bowl clear at the halfway stage, but McDonagh raised his challenge and had the lead back to 40m for the last shot. McDonagh closed with a brilliant bowl, but he just missed the line. O’Connell beat the line with an equally good one.

The extended dry period has turned Ballincurrig into a speedway, all the rough now seems as hard as the road itself. Séamus Sexton benefitted from that when his third bowl rubbed well into the green. That gave him a solid lead and he was unluckily to miss the no-play line in five. Patrick Flood regained the lead with an incredible sixth bowl past Heaphy’s.

Sexton followed with two huge bowls to the top of the long straight to go almost a bowl clear. He went out the big corner in ten. Flood benefitted from two amazing rubs to keep it at a bowl to the top of the short straight. Sexton powered on to the last bend in 14.

Martin Coppinger won the first shot by centimetres, but James O’Donovan led from there. He gained control with three super shots from the pony’s gate to the top of the long straight to stretch almost a bowl clear. He just made the big corner in ten and Coppinger missed in 11. O’Donovan was cruising from there and put it out of the park with a massive 14th to the last bend.

Patrick Flood bounced back from his Ballincurrig defeat to beat Aidan Murphy by a bowl in the feature score at Derrinasafa on Sunday. He raised a bowl after seven to Cotter’s cross and the lead hovered close to a bowl all the way to the end.