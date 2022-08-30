Toto Wolf: Mercedes have to stick to principles despite being in ‘dungeon’ 

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made his most public admission of how hard the team have found being soundly beaten by Red Bull and Ferrari this season
Toto Wolf: Mercedes have to stick to principles despite being in ‘dungeon’ 

DUNGEON: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. Pic: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 07:50
Giles Richards

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made his most public admission of how hard the team have found being soundly beaten by Red Bull and Ferrari this season. After another trying weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff referred to their desperate straits as a “dungeon” which was proving harder to cope with than anything the team had experienced before.

Max Verstappen won for Red Bull at Spa-Francorchamps with a dominant run coming through the field from 14th on the grid to a victory that emphasised his skill and what a remarkable car he has this season.

But Wolff conceded it was hard to cope with being relegated to an also-ran.

“They say you never lose you learn, I can tell you it is fucking difficult,” he said.

“All these nice Instagram posts and everything we have talked about over the eight years, about how we are going to take this when you arrive in the dungeon.

“To stick to your principles and your values, to keep the spirit up and continue to relentlessly seek to get better? Phew. There is more to write a book about this year than there is about the last eight years.”

Hamilton’s race ended on lap one when he hit Fernando Alonso going for a pass at Les Combes. But having been so slow in qualifying, they were quicker in the race, with George Russell taking fourth. 

Guardian

More in this section

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders Washington Commanders rookie shot during robbery
US Open: Daniil Medvedev safely through, Simona Halep suffers shock exit US Open: Daniil Medvedev safely through, Simona Halep suffers shock exit
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash
<p>GOOD START: Andy Murray was in good form at Flushing Meadows. Pic: Seth Wenig/AP</p>

Andy Murray sweeps past 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in US Open first round

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up