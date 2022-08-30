Toto Wolf: Mercedes have to stick to principles despite being in ‘dungeon’ 

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made his most public admission of how hard the team have found being soundly beaten by Red Bull and Ferrari this season. After another trying weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff referred to their desperate straits as a “dungeon” which was proving harder to cope with than anything the team had experienced before.

Max Verstappen won for Red Bull at Spa-Francorchamps with a dominant run coming through the field from 14th on the grid to a victory that emphasised his skill and what a remarkable car he has this season.