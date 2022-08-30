Washington Commanders rookie shot during robbery

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during what police say was an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said
Washington Commanders rookie shot during robbery

SHOT: Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the preseason game. Pic: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 07:35
Associated Press

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during what police say was an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The Commanders said team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.

“He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support,” Rivera wrote on Twitter. “He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Washington DC police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city around 6pm on Sunday and said they were on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson had suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.”

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was expected to play a major part for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and pre-season games.

“Brian’s been great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said recently. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner.”

