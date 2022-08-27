Sam Bennett loses green jersey in the Vuelta a España

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed stage eight of the Vuelta a España with an impressive solo climb as the Belgian Remco Evenepoel maintained his advantage at the top of the general classification for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

It was a second stage win in three days for Vine, who made his move and sped away from the breakaway group with 6km to go, finishing ahead of UAE Team Emirates’ Marc Soler, who threatened with a late surge, and Rein Taaramee of Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert.