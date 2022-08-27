Childsplay: How to become a better coach to kids

The clue is in the title. Next week at the request of Sport Ireland he’ll tour the country as part of a movement and series of talks called ICoachKids. Not ICoachMini-Adults. Whenever he now stands with a ball under his arm in front of a group of youngsters, Dr Sergio Lara-Bercial is hugely mindful of that.

Through all his years of studies, experience, mistakes, he’s learned that if you coach them like you would adults they’re a lot less likely to still be playing when they’re adults.

“I think when we’re working with young people in sport we’ve two jobs,” he says. “The first is to keep them in sport. If we don’t keep them coming back then nothing else can happen. And then the second job is to help them through sport have a better life and be a better person.

“There’s a great term I picked up from a colleague in the German basketball federation. He said his job is to develop ‘basketball citizens’. In other words that they remain in the sport in some capacity through all the years.

“Some kids may go on to play or coach the sport professionally. More of them will just play or coach at a local or junior level. But whether they go on to be a player, coach, administrator, referee, investor or spectator, they’ll always be a citizen and champion of the sport and sport itself. That should be our goal. That should be our measure of success.”

He was good enough to play professionally himself for a while. A native of Madrid, he naturally played a lot of football as a pre-teen but basketball was the sport he ended up specialising in and after graduating with a physiotherapy degree he signed in 1999 as a player with a Liverpool club playing in the second tier of the English national leagues.

The following season he joined the Manchester Magic who operated at the same level and immediately got heavily involved in their junior programme. Twenty-plus years later and he’s still there. Coaching is now not just his passion but his profession, so much so that he’s a professor of sport coaching at Leeds Beckett University and the co-founder of the now global movement that is ICoachKids.

In his spare time he’s also a consultant to the likes of Nike, UEFA and FIBA and a regular keynote speaker on the international coaching conference circuit, but the real magic for him is still with the Magic.

Whether that’s helping the likes of his son Luca develop into an U16 GB international or moulding others into being other kinds of basketball citizens. The Magic have regularly been the national champions under Lara-Bercial’s stewardship but that’s almost incidental to what the programme is about.

In many ways he likens the Magic to a GAA club (being a protégé and dear friend of the late great coach educator Pat Duffy, he knows Ireland and its sporting landscape well): a hybrid of community and performance.

He’s been there from when a child first picks up a ball to the day they might play with the national team. No matter their talent level, it’s about keeping them coming back, making them feel at home, making them have that sense of family.

That can be a bit more challenging when Manchester is considerably more diverse than your typical Irish rural parish but when there’s a will there’s an infinite number of ways.

“Last year our U16s consisted of kids from nine different nationalities. So one of the things we did was we brought all the kids and parents in for a gathering and they were each to bring food from their own country for us to share. What could have been your standard formal coaches-parents meeting instead up being more like a social event.”

Whenever or however you can, try to add that bit of fun to it.

To him that is the secret to keep them coming back.

“It has to be fun. And fun doesn’t mean not working hard. Fun isn’t just being about being a clown, although as a coach I can be that if needs be. Fun for them can be the feeling that they’re learning something. There’s nothing more encouraging for a child than the feeling that they’re getting better, so we’ve to design our sessions so everyone has a chance to get better and feels they’re getting better.

“We never get frustrated with them. We might talk to them about being disciplined and not to be bouncing the ball when we’re trying to explain something but we try to keep a relaxed, positive atmosphere and an environment where they have a say, where they make decisions.

“For instance we might give the kids a task where they’ve to split into groups of four. Now it might take them three minutes to organise themselves instead of us doing it for them but we want to put the responsibility on them. It forces them to talk to each other and become self-reliant which can be a great component of fun.

“That means we’ve to explain to the parents what’s happening: that we’re consciously taking a step back and not going to intervene. Otherwise the parents are going to see four coaches doing nothing and think we’re not coaching. But we are!

“The same if we’re maybe playing a game and let the kids run a timeout. It might not look like coaching but it is. We’re creating an environment where the kids can make decisions for themselves.”

And that, he supposes, is the whole point and message of ICoachKids which he help found and now directs. To help the adults remember who is being coached and open their minds as to how those kids can be best coached. Which can be quite the departure from how we were reared, how we were coached ourselves, or even how we were once coached to coach.

“I want to make it really clear that I personally or ICoachKids for that matter is not in the business of demonising coaches. The opposite. Having been a community coach for 20-odd years, I think that anyone who is prepared to give up their time and stand in front of kids to provide sport deserves our complete respect.

“But we’ve done some research in England that shows that the majority of those people either don’t have a coaching qualification or only a low-level coaching qualification. So we need to find a way to get some information out to them to see what they need and how we can help them continue to develop their coaching.

“The majority of people who come into coaching, their only experience of coaching is from when they’ve been coached themselves. And what they remember the most is how they were coached when they were an adult. We as coaches tend to impose some of those adult conventions around sport onto children in terms of how we compete and how we train.

“In basketball we still make nine-year-olds shoot into 10-foot baskets. We still see a lot of shouting at children. Now, often it’s with the best of intentions because we think we’re helping! But the research shows shouting at children doesn’t help improve or retain them.

“And too often we’re still seeing in training lots of drills that the kids find boring and don’t really transfer into learning the game. Yes, you’ve to coach technique and skill but in the context of understanding the game. I was recently at the European championships Luca was playing in and the best teams weren’t necessarily those with the players with the best technical fundamentals.

"It was the teams with the best tactical fundamentals. And I don’t mean set plays. I mean understanding of how to move off the ball, creating an advantage when someone was driving to the basket.”

Again, that mistake is both common and understandable: he used to make it himself as a young coach.

“I would have a bunch of 14-year-olds running very prescriptive set plays instead of doing more flow motion offences like I would now. It was all sets – because that’s the way I was brought up as a player. And in training I used to do a lot of drills in isolation – because again, it was how I had been coached.

“But then early on when I moved to the UK I was introduced to the concept of teaching games for understanding and the research of Rod Thorpe in Loughborough University. That was an eye-opener for me: how we should create activities that recreate the challenges that are going to be posed in a real game.”

And so he now practises and preaches the motto: if it doesn’t happen in the game don’t do it. It means questioning and disowning one of the most common practices in not just basketball but Gaelic football: the three-man weave.

“It should be banned! In a real game how often do you really run across the court and behind the person you just passed to?! We have to question every activity, every drill, every game, to see what the transfer is and why we’re working on that activity.”

That’s why there’s ICoachKids. To create an awareness and a go-to resource for coaches. On their website there are over 300 clips or articles on coaching, free e-learning courses, all specifically designed for coaching kids aged five to 12, and from 13 to 18.

UEFA have now translated their courses into French, Spanish, German and Russian so that up to 55 of its national football associations can avail of them: this year alone up to 10,000 coaches have participated on such courses.

The world-leading Belgium FA have long been a partner with ICoachKids, likewise the Netherlands Olympic Committee, German youth sport and Sport Ireland. It’s continuously growing and continuously evolving.

The latest project now is ICoachGirls. Because it’s needed.

“Last year we got data from 27 countries and over 18 different sport which showed that not only do far fewer girls ever take up sport than boys but girls are four more times likely to drop out of sport than boys.

“I think a problem we’ve had in sport is that just like we’ve been asking kids to do sports like adults we’ve been asking girls to do sport like boys. The environment has been typically male-oriented. The research shows that girls value certain things more than boys. They value the social element more and they are more motivated by boys in having a voice as to what’s going on.”

To keep them coming back, you’ve to know what keeps them coming back. Which is why Sport Ireland keep bringing him back over here.

