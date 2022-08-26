Orlagh Lally and Amy Mulholland set AFLW debuts this weekend 

Former Meath star, Orlagh Lally and ex-Armagh Ladies footballer, Amy Mulholland will make their AFLW debuts this Sunday for the Fremantle Dockers as they take on Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Sunday.

The newly signed Irish duo will join Leitrim’s Aine Tighe on the Matchday squad for the trip to Queensland to take on the 2021 Premiers.

Mulholland and Lally had the good news broken to them on Wednesday via a video link-up with Dockers Head Coach Trent Cooper, club manager Darryn Fry, Aine Tighe and both sets of parents back in Ireland.

Ireland’s first AFLW All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer has a ‘question mark’ hanging over her head ahead of the game on Sunday.

The Tipperary woman had surgery on her shoulder to repair some damage in the post-season in late April and is reported to have recovered well, but is not 100% to play on Sunday.

As reported earlier this week by the Irish Examiner, Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea have both been confirmed on the Matchday 21 panel for North Melbourne’s season opener against the Gold Coast Suns.

Dual All-Ireland winner, Vikki Wall will line out Full Forward wearing jersey number 13 while Cork’s Erika O’Shea will start out on the interchange bench, wearing jersey number 14. Kangaroos Head Coach Darren Crocker named the Irish Duo among five debutants during the week.

Elsewhere, Clara Fitzpatrick will return to the St. Kilda starting side after missing the last two seasons due to injury. The Down woman will line out left half back when her side take on the Sydney Swans. As reported this week, Mayo’s Grace Kelly will miss out the first two weeks due to injury.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy will start half back for the West Coast Eagles in their season opener against Port Adelaide. McCarthy, who is the sole Irish representative this season at the Perth based club, is also part of the Eagles Leadership group alongside Dana Hooker and club skipper Emma Swanson.

After making a shock move in June from the Kangaroos, Aileen Gilroy will make her club debut for Hawthorn as they face Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Saturday. The Mayo woman, who is the first Irish Hawks player to be signed at the club, will be a strong feature for the Hawks this upcoming season. Her Irish teammate, Aine McDonagh is out with a rib injury.

Meanwhile, Joanne Doonan will be making a welcome return to AFLW footy when she starts midfield for Essendon. Doonan, who previously played with Carlton, returned to Fermanagh during the pandemic and helped her county to All Ireland Junior title glory in December member 2020 but made the move back to Australia earlier this year.