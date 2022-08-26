Orlagh Lally and Amy Mulholland set AFLW debuts this weekend 

The newly signed Irish duo will join Leitrim’s Aine Tighe on the Matchday squad for the trip to Queensland to take on the 2021 Premiers.
Orlagh Lally and Amy Mulholland set AFLW debuts this weekend 

READY TO GO: Armagh's Niamh Marley is challenged by Orlagh Lally of Meath. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 09:09
Patrick Mulcahy

Former Meath star, Orlagh Lally and ex-Armagh Ladies footballer, Amy Mulholland will make their AFLW debuts this Sunday for the Fremantle Dockers as they take on Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Sunday.

The newly signed Irish duo will join Leitrim’s Aine Tighe on the Matchday squad for the trip to Queensland to take on the 2021 Premiers.

Mulholland and Lally had the good news broken to them on Wednesday via a video link-up with Dockers Head Coach Trent Cooper, club manager Darryn Fry, Aine Tighe and both sets of parents back in Ireland.

Ireland’s first AFLW All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer has a ‘question mark’ hanging over her head ahead of the game on Sunday.

The Tipperary woman had surgery on her shoulder to repair some damage in the post-season in late April and is reported to have recovered well, but is not 100% to play on Sunday.

As reported earlier this week by the Irish Examiner, Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea have both been confirmed on the Matchday 21 panel for North Melbourne’s season opener against the Gold Coast Suns.

Dual All-Ireland winner, Vikki Wall will line out Full Forward wearing jersey number 13 while Cork’s Erika O’Shea will start out on the interchange bench, wearing jersey number 14. Kangaroos Head Coach Darren Crocker named the Irish Duo among five debutants during the week.

Elsewhere, Clara Fitzpatrick will return to the St. Kilda starting side after missing the last two seasons due to injury. The Down woman will line out left half back when her side take on the Sydney Swans. As reported this week, Mayo’s Grace Kelly will miss out the first two weeks due to injury.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy will start half back for the West Coast Eagles in their season opener against Port Adelaide. McCarthy, who is the sole Irish representative this season at the Perth based club, is also part of the Eagles Leadership group alongside Dana Hooker and club skipper Emma Swanson.

After making a shock move in June from the Kangaroos, Aileen Gilroy will make her club debut for Hawthorn as they face Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Saturday. The Mayo woman, who is the first Irish Hawks player to be signed at the club, will be a strong feature for the Hawks this upcoming season. Her Irish teammate, Aine McDonagh is out with a rib injury.

Meanwhile, Joanne Doonan will be making a welcome return to AFLW footy when she starts midfield for Essendon. Doonan, who previously played with Carlton, returned to Fermanagh during the pandemic and helped her county to All Ireland Junior title glory in December member 2020 but made the move back to Australia earlier this year.

More in this section

04 Ireland v France (Pool A) Ireland's men set to miss out on 2023 Euros after chastening French defeat
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Novak Djokovic fails in bid to play at US Open
Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut
US Open Tennis

Serena Williams prepares for emotional final tournament at US Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up