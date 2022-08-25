Ireland's men set to miss out on 2023 Euros after chastening French defeat

Two quickfire goals made it an even tougher challenge for Ireland.
Ireland's men set to miss out on 2023 Euros after chastening French defeat

Mark Tumilty’s side will likely contest the B division in 2023 once again.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 20:59
Stephen Findlater

Men’s EuroHockey Championship qualifiers 

Ireland 1 

France 4 

Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next summer’s European Championships top tier are all but done and dusted after a comprehensive French 4-1 win in Calais.

Two goals in the first seven minutes - from Gaspard Baumgarten and Corentin Sellier - left them with a mountain to climb and they never mustered the forward momentum required to mount a challenge.

As such, bar a Lithuanian miracle win - they have conceded 22 times in two games this week - over the French on Saturday allied to an Irish success against Turkey, it means Mark Tumilty’s side will contest the B division in 2023 once again.

Ireland came into the contest with just one defeat to the French in their last 15 encounters but this tie exposed the chasm that has developed since their last meeting in 2019. Since then, the Calais hosts have excelled on the world stage, testing many sides in the top eight while Ireland remain a side searching for a spark to reignite their evolution.

France were sprightly from the start and went in front on five minutes when they pinched possession on the 23-metre line. A quick Sellier pass to Baumgarten allowed the striker to wind up from a tight angle and it had enough power to make it through Jaime Carr’s defences.

The second followed in quick succession as another slip allowed Francois Goyet to break loose on the left wing and pumped in a cross which Sellier tipped home in the middle.

Ireland steadied in the second quarter but any comeback hopes were out of the window in the early stages of the second half. Their pin-point diagonal overhead balls consistently left the green shirts overloaded and it gave Xavier Gaspard an overload to lay up Etienne Tynevez to nudge in the third goal.

Tynevez made it 4-0 with 22 minutes to go from the penalty spot, a slightly contentious decision for a seemingly innocuous tangle of sticks at the top of the circle.

Luke Madeley got Ireland on the board when he whipped a drag-flick to the top right from their first series of penalty corners. But too often, Ireland’s attacks with heavy-handed pumps direct into the circle which the French defence was able to cope with comfortably.

Saturday morning's tie against Turkey looks set to be an academic fixture with Ireland now looking to pick over the pieces of this one ahead to get things in place for December's FIH Nations Cup in South Africa.

Ireland: J Carr, L Madeley, J McKee, D Walsh, K O’Dea, K Marshall, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, S Hyland Subs: C Robson, N Glassey, M McNellis, J Duncan, J Lynch, N Page, M Ingram France: E Reynaud, G Xavier, S Martin-Brisac, B Rogeau, V Lockwood, A Bellenger, F Goyet, E Curty, E Tynevez, V Charlet
Subs: S Branicki, J-B Forgues, C Sellier, B Marqué, T Clément, B Delemazure, A Thieffry 

More in this section

Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut
Motor Racing - Formula One Practice - Spa Francorchamps Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - City Ground WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
<p>RULED OUT: Novak Djokovic will not be playing at the US Open after coronavirus vaccination rules stopped him entering the country. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

Novak Djokovic fails in bid to play at US Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up