Novak Djokovic fails in bid to play at US Open

The 21-time grand slam champion was hoping the United States would change their long-standing rules to allow non-citizens without a coronavirus vaccine to enter the country
Novak Djokovic fails in bid to play at US Open

RULED OUT: Novak Djokovic will not be playing at the US Open after coronavirus vaccination rules stopped him entering the country. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 15:50
PA Sport

Novak Djokovic has admitted defeat in his bid to play at the US Open.

The 21-time grand slam champion, who has won three times at Flushing Meadows, was hoping the United States would change their long-standing rules to allow non-citizens without a coronavirus vaccine to enter the country.

The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance, said after his SW19 success in July that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”.

That led to him remaining on the entry list for the tournament that begins on Monday despite not being in the country, but he has now withdrawn.

He said on Twitter: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.

“Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The Serbian’s omission hands Rafael Nadal an advantage as he aims to add to his 22 grand slam titles, while world number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev also has a smoother path.

The draw for the final grand slam of the year takes place later on Thursday in New York.

More in this section

Motor Racing - Formula One Practice - Spa Francorchamps Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - City Ground WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
Vuelta: Marc Soler wins stage five as Rudy Molard takes red jersey Vuelta: Marc Soler wins stage five as Rudy Molard takes red jersey
US OpenPlace: UK
<p> RIVALS TURNED TEAMMATES: Vikki Wall of Meath in action against Erika O'Shea of Cork during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-final. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile </p>

Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up