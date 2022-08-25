Olatunde: 'I want more, I want medals, and to bring that record down'

Back to life, back to reality. For Israel Olatunde, the dizzying highs of last week had to be left behind eventually, though it’s fair to say the 20-year-old Dundalk sprinter is still basking in the glow of his achievement.

But yesterday he was back in the office, finishing up his internship with KPMG. In the weeks ahead he’ll pack his bags and move to UCD, his final year there being the first he won’t have to commute to class each day.

“The main thing is recovery, more time to focus on my recovery,” he says. “There’s benefits of living at home – my mom’s cooking – but it’ll be a good change for me.”

Olatunde can’t cook to save his life, but as he puts it: “I can learn. I feel like I have the skills but I don’t know any recipes. If I get some recipes, I’ll be grand.”

It seems an appropriate time to fly the nest, given the heights to which he has ascended. It felt a little surreal to line up in the European 100m final last week, a few lanes away from Italy’s Marcell Jacobs, the reigning Olympic champion.

Olatunde got chatting to him after the semi-final, Jacobs asking if he’d made it through and offering a fist pump when told he had. In the call room before the final, the number Olatunde had affixed to his leg kept falling off, and it was Jacobs who kept picking it up for him.

In the wake of his sixth-place finish in 10.17, Olatunde’s phone was inundated with messages, but the one from previous Irish record holder Paul Hession meant the most. “To have a legend like him congratulating me means a lot,” he says.

The reaction caught him off guard, his face on the front of newspapers the following morning.

“I went a bit viral and I was happy with that,” he says.

“Our sport might go under the radar but we do deserve attention, and hopefully in the future it’s constant attention. Me and my coach were so happy for the support and it’s great to see people getting behind athletics.”

Olatunde has one year left in UCD and he’s keeping his options open about a possible move to the US then, wanting to “see what the best fit is, whether it’s here or abroad.” Having analysed the final, he knows he can improve.

“There’s things I need to work on to make my transition smoother,” he says. “I can get much stronger in the gym and just increase my speed on the track – literally every part of my race.”

Now that he’s here, he sees no reason not to set his ambitions even higher for 2023, when he’ll be looking to target both the European and World Indoor Championships in the spring and then the European U23 Championships and World Championships in the summer.

“I want more, I want medals, and to bring that record down,” he says. “To become one of the greats of the sport, for sure.”