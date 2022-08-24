Tyson Fury sets seven-day deadline for unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk

The winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000, only the sixth of all time and the first of the four-belt era
Tyson Fury sets seven-day deadline for unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk

UNDISPUTED?: Tyson Fury wants a possible fight with Oleksandr Usyk arranging by September 1. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 12:22
PA Sport

Tyson Fury has set a seven-day deadline to arrange a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk retained his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts after winning his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday while Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, holds the WBC belt.

Promoter Frank Warren has said that a bout with Fury is “the only fight” Usyk wants and Fury has given until September 1 for it to be arranged.

He posted on social media: “For all these suitors out there that want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days until September 1st to come up with the money, if not thank you very much, it’s been a blast, I’m retired.

“All offers submitted must be to my lawyer in writing with proof of funds, so let the games begin.”

Fury, who said he was walking away from boxing less than a fortnight ago, said in a TalkSPORT interview that he would want £500million to make the fight with Usyk happen.

Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua to retain his belts (Nick Potts/PA)

After the Ukrainian beat Joshua in Saudi Arabia at the weekend, Warren said: “The challenge is going to be meeting the financial expectations of both guys. It has to be much bigger than that (Usyk v Joshua II) because you’ve got two undisputed fighters and the first time the four belts have been on the line.

“It’s a unique situation and what adds to it is that they are both undefeated, which is quite unusual.”

If the fight did happen, the winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000, only the sixth of all time and the first of the four-belt era following the rise of the WBO.

More in this section

Obit Gary Gaines Football Gary Gaines, coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, dead at 73
Road bowling: Martin Coppinger defeats Daly with powerful finish Coppinger claims Willie Whelton Cup in dramatic fashion
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case pushed back six weeks
furyPlace: UK
<p>RIP: Rab Wardell died in his sleep on Monday evening. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA</p>

Mountain biker Rab Wardell dies aged 37, days after winning Scottish title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up