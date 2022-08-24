Mountain biker Rab Wardell dies aged 37, days after winning Scottish title

Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell has died just days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships
Mountain biker Rab Wardell dies aged 37, days after winning Scottish title

RIP: Rab Wardell died in his sleep on Monday evening. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 10:22
PA Sport

Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell has died just days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships.

Scottish Cycling confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wardell died in his sleep, aged 37.

It said in a statement on Twitter: “We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today.

“We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.

“We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Wardell won the elite men’s title at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.

He appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine programme on Monday evening to talk about his victory but died later that night.

More in this section

Road bowling: Martin Coppinger defeats Daly with powerful finish Coppinger claims Willie Whelton Cup in dramatic fashion
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case pushed back six weeks
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Fury v Usyk world title fight could happen in December if the price is right
WardellPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. </p>

Gary Gaines, coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, dead at 73

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up