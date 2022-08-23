Magnificent Munich proved the perfect host city for a games that captured European imagination

How do you sum up an event stretching to eleven days and across nine different sports? Munich 2022 provided a stage for 4,700 athletes and there are 177 new European champions off the back of it. Can there be one unifying theme to all this? Where do you even start?

If there was an obvious star to the show then maybe it was the city itself. The imposing needle that is the 291-metre tower in the Olympiapark served as a beacon for countless thousands who thronged to the vast Olympic park for attractions that varied from athletics and BMX freestyling to rock concerts and poetry slam competitions.

Other arenas bottled the same buzz.

Spectators made for the public spaces in Konigsplatz and Odeonsplatz to secure prime real estate plots from which to take in beach volleyball, sport climbing and the marathon runners and cyclists as they spun around the pretty streets and past the incredible architecture and history of the Bavarian capital.

The eastern Messe district played host to the track cycling where the atmosphere inside the conference hall crackled and sparked in complete contrast to the sterile nature of the surrounding area. Even the laughably ramshackle Regattaweg north of the city did little to dampen the spirits for either the rowing or the canoe sprint.

The use of so many venues from the iconic Olympics of 1972 served at least three purposes: it provided a fitting and vibrant 50th celebration of those Games, it promoted the case for sustainability in sport, and it may have been the catalyst for an Olympic bid for a country that has failed repeatedly to host again in the last half-century.

“I think you can organise Olympic Games without everything being on a massive scale," German Olympic Committee president Thomas Weikert told ARD television last week. “Here is a very good event with nine sports and you can see that you can build on that.” The nearest available date is 2036 which would fall a hundred years on from the Games that were held, and hijacked by, the Nazis in Berlin, but the ’72 edition was seized upon as a means of showcasing a very different Germany after the horrors of World War II and that will clearly be the case again should another proposal gain legs.

If there was an obvious disappointment through the course of the last two weeks it was another legacy issue. It will be early next month before the 50thanniversary of the Munich massacre, when eleven Israelis and a German policeman were killed at the Games, but if there was an official mention of it during these championships then it passed this observer by.

As things stand the vast majority of the victims’ relatives will boycott planned commemorations as they continue to push for proper compensation and access to documents relating to the German government’s botched rescue operation, so the Israelis’ success in claiming five athletics medal made for a particularly poignant chapter.

The country’s Olympic Committee stated it was “moved to tears to experience the exciting continuity of Israeli sports on Munich soil 50 years after the massacre”. Maru Terefi, a member of the five-man marathon team that won gold, and the silver medal winner in the individual standings, also referenced this dark past.

If the massacre was conspicuous by its absence from the dialogue then it seemed as if no-one gave a second thought to those Russian and Belarussian athletes whose places were forfeited from the programme as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. Then again, this has become almost the norm.

Take as an example the fact that there were 29 Russian athletes competing under a flag of convenience at the last European Athletic Championships, in Berlin in 2018, and just the one at the Amsterdam hosting two years earlier. The last time we saw a Russian ‘team’ in these surrounds was Helsinki in 2012.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was one of the leading Ukrainian athletes who had called for tougher sanctions against Russia back in February and her gold medal in the women’s triple jump, having been denied a bronze in the long jump earlier in the week, was a genuinely uplifting human moment in the midst of her country’s ongoing struggle.

Bekh-Romanchuk hasn’t seen her parents in six months. She has endured separation from her husband, and world-class swimmer, Michailo Romanchuk, who found sanctuary in Germany while she fled to Italy. On Friday, she leaned over the ditch separating track and stand after her success and the two kissed to the cheers of the crowd.

There has been a blizzard of special sporting moments laid across Munich’s canopy, many of them in sports that enjoy little limelight. Among the best was the final of the BMX freestyle when France’s Anthony Jeanjean whipped the gold medal from the grasp of Great Britain’s Kieran Reilly in front of a rapt audience on the Olympiaberg hill.

Making events like that free to the public proved to be a resounding success but the athletics inevitably grabbed centre stage and those fans who paid hard-earned cash to attend one of the seven days at the iconic Olympiastadion played an enormous part in making for a truly outstanding experience.

Femke Bol won three golds, Armand Duplantis and Pedro Pichardo sauntered to wins in the pole vault and triple jump yet still delighted those watching, Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed the double of 5,000m and 1,500, and Karsten Warholm returned to form. The pinnacle came last Tuesday night, on the track and in the field.

Ingebrigtsen, and Marcell Jacobs in the men’s 100m final, were the chief draws that evening and, while Israel Olatunde, Brian Fay and Darragh McElhinney gave it an Irish flavour, it was the hosts who raised it all to another level with four medals that included stunning wins for Gina Luckenkemper in the women’s 100m and for Niklas Kaul in the men’s decathlon.

The hosts topping the overall medal table clearly did the event no harm either and, while athletics is seemingly poised to go it’s own way again in the future, maybe the tsunami of goodwill for these multi-sport games will prompt a pause.

This was, simply, a knockout success.

Gfreidi, the mascot squirrel dressed in traditional Bavarian costume that had looked limp and lame on paper, twerked and cajoled and animated every venue he graced across the eleven days and that about summed it all up: an event that maybe didn’t get the pulse racing beforehand had swept everyone along on its joyous tide by the end.