European bronze medal a weight off Mark English's shoulders

Mark English capped a superb European Championships for Ireland’s athletics team last night, his third superb run of the week bringing him home in a time of 1:45.19 and earning a bronze medal at the Olympiastadion.

Add in Ciara Mageean’s 1,500m silver and 11 top eight finishes and it represents a very encouraging week’s work for a team of athletes that will now look ahead to the World Championships in Budapest in 2023 and the Paris Olympics the year after.

English can look to both now with a spring in his step.

The 29-year old has enjoyed a fine career. There have been two European Indoor medals, claimed in 2015 and 2019, but it had been eight years since he had won a bronze at the European outdoors in Zurich and that weighed on him here.

“I definitely felt a lot of pressure to medal because I know I was probably expected to medal from a lot of people,” he explained after a race won by Spain’s Mariano Garcia in 1:44.85. “I definitely felt that weight so it is nice to have it off my shoulders now.” There is no pizzazz about English. He doesn’t go in for histrionics or dance moves when introduced to the crowd. The tension of the moment and the sense of business being attended to is etched in his face and in his body language.

And there was little different in that regard afterward. Many is the athlete that has found relief rather than elation to be the primary emotion on the back of these rare achievements and English could be the poster boy for that movement.

“I definitely need to recover after that,” he explained. “I’ve been so highly strung for the past week, it’d be bad for my health if I tried to keep going on at that same tempo in my head. I’ll take a little rest and do a race in Italy on 30 August.” No-one slips onto a podium but English’s achievement was all the more noteworthy for the fact that Garcia is the reigning world indoor champion while the silver medallist, Jake Wightman, won the 1,500m at the World Championships in Oregon this summer.

The Irishman had run wonderfully in his first two races here in Bavaria and he repeated the trick third time out by sitting on the shoulder of the leading one or two. He kept pace when Italy’s Simone Barontini injected some pace and again when Garcia lit a fuse.

If English was always capable of a medal here then plenty of others could have said the same. What made the difference, aside from the training, the coaches and the rest? Sticking to the inside rail and saving three-and-a-half metres per bend didn’t hurt.

The little details.

Refusing to take up the pace himself was another one percenter but then this is to be expected in an experienced campaigner who kept himself out of trouble at all times and then hit the home straight with just the one simple, bald thought on his head.

“Oh, hold on for dear life. If nothing else. I couldn’t catch the (first) two anyway. There was nothing I could do about that so I just had to hold on the best I could. I just kept looking at the screen. I could see no-one was making moves to keep up with me and I was really happy with that.” There were other fine performances from the Irish contingent on this closing night. Sarah Lavin produced a personal best of 12.79 to qualify for the 100m hurdles final as ‘fastest loser’ and followed it up with a slightly slower 12.86 to finish fifth overall.

It was another superb performance on the big stage by a woman who made the final of the World Indoor 60m hurdles this year. Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska took gold in 12.53 and came in ahead of Hungary’s Luca Kozak and Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland.

Also in action for Ireland on the last night of these Munich 2022 games were Efrem Gidey and Hiko Haso Tonosa in the men’s 10,000m. Haso came in 18th in a time of 28:38.82 and Gidey posted a PB to take sixth with figures of 27:59.22.