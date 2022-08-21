Mark English claims bronze in European 800m final 

It's Ireland's second medal of the championships. 
Mark English claims bronze in European 800m final 

Ireland’s Mark English after finishing third in Munich tonight. 

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 18:56
Brendan O'Brien, Munich

Mark English has claimed Ireland’s second medal of these European Championships with a bronze in the men’s 800m final.

The Donegal man had delivered two composed and confident races to make it into tonight’s field. A European bronze medallist back in 2014, he was striving to be just the fourth Irish athlete, and the first man, to claim more than the one senior podium place in these championships.

Two European indoor medals had been claimed since that outdoor success in Amsterdam eight years ago but the passing years – some of them very tough – had added to the pressure on the 29-year who came to Munich in very encouraging form.

“I never doubted it, that’s the thing about 800m, it’s up and down. Sometimes you’ll be on form, and it’s just about being thankful and grateful for all the support you get along the way.

“I’ve had a lot of people who stuck by me, my family have been rocks, my girlfriend, my training group, those close to me. That’s been brilliant to have.” He did it brilliantly, running off the shoulder of the leaders from first second to last, first when the Italian Simone Barontini injected some pace, and again when the Spaniard Mariano Garcia took the race by the scruff of the neck.

Garcia took it home too, his time of 1:44.85 going down as a PB and enough to see off the challenge of English, who clocked in at 1:45.19, and Great Britain’s Jake Wightman who added a silver medal to the gold and bronze he won at the Worlds and Commonwealths in the 1,500m.

His thoughts running down the home stretch were not complicated.

“Oh, hold on for dear life. If nothing else. I couldn’t catch the two(in front) anyway. There was nothing I could do about that so I just had to hold on the best I could. I just kept looking at the screen. I could see no-one was making moves to keep up with me and I was really happy with that.”

More in this section

77th Tour of Spain 2022 - Stage 3 Play it again: Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins at Vuelta
Cork boxing mourns Hall of Famer Dave Dunlea Cork boxing mourns Hall of Famer Dave Dunlea
Racing sport car Moffett and Hayes clinch second Tarmac Championship win in four years
2018 Commonwealth Games - Day Five

British decathlete Ben Gregory in coma after bike accident

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up