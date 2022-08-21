Play it again: Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins at Vuelta

The in-form Irishman came out on top in another bunch finish.
UNCORKED: Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates his win today.

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 16:23

Sam Bennett has taken a stage win at the Vuelta a Espana for the second day in a row.

The Carrick-on-Suir man triumphed on the 193.5km loop around Bedra in the Netherlands in four hours, five minutes and 53 seconds, with Denmark's Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo runner-up again.

Bennett -- on his way back from injury frustration -- took a sprint finish victory yesterday and today came out on top again in a bunched finish today. 

Danny van Poppel again played a key role in the lead-out for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Today's stage was the final day in Holland, before the race heads for Spain. 

 

