Play it again: Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins at Vuelta

Sam Bennett has taken a stage win at the Vuelta a Espana for the second day in a row.
The Carrick-on-Suir man triumphed on the 193.5km loop around Bedra in the Netherlands in four hours, five minutes and 53 seconds, with Denmark's Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo runner-up again.
Bennett -- on his way back from injury frustration -- took a sprint finish victory yesterday and today came out on top again in a bunched finish today.
Danny van Poppel again played a key role in the lead-out for Bora-Hansgrohe.
WHAT A FINISH 🤩 and back-to-back wins for Sam Bennett! #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/PV9ek85AMF— Eurosport (@eurosport) August 21, 2022
Today's stage was the final day in Holland, before the race heads for Spain.