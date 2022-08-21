Moffett and Hayes clinch second Tarmac Championship win in four years

Having to adopt a cautious and measured approach, fourth overall on the Newry based Modern Tyres Ulster Rally was enough for the Monaghan/Wexford duo of Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) to clinch the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. With four wins and two second places from their previous six rounds, championship success wasn’t guaranteed for Moffett/Hayes as this final round carried double points that offered the Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) a chance.

Indeed, they did as much as they could by taking top points each day and event victory but Moffett/Hayes took the championship spoils by two points. For Evans/Jackson, it was a maiden win on a round of the Tarmac series as they finished two minutes and 5.3 seconds ahead of the Citroen C3 of Belfast’s Jonny Greer and his Sligo co-driver Niall Burns with the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Ulster crew Jason Mitchell/Paddy McCrudden 20 seconds further behind.