Moffett and Hayes clinch second Tarmac Championship win in four years

Having to adopt a cautious and measured approach, fourth overall on the Newry based Modern Tyres Ulster Rally was enough for the Monaghan/Wexford duo of Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) to clinch the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. With four wins and two second places from their previous six rounds, championship success wasn’t guaranteed for Moffett/Hayes as this final round carried double points that offered the Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) a chance.
Indeed, they did as much as they could by taking top points each day and event victory but Moffett/Hayes took the championship spoils by two points. For Evans/Jackson, it was a maiden win on a round of the Tarmac series as they finished two minutes and 5.3 seconds ahead of the Citroen C3 of Belfast’s Jonny Greer and his Sligo co-driver Niall Burns with the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Ulster crew Jason Mitchell/Paddy McCrudden 20 seconds further behind.
Derry’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta Rally2) was quickest on all three stages on Friday evening to move into an 18.2 second lead over Evans, who had a brief overshoot into a field on S.S. 2. Greer was 6.2 seconds further back and found the night stage over Slieve Gullion difficult.
Moffett couldn’t afford a mistake and ended the day in fourth to keep his title ambitions on track.
On Saturday’s opening stage Henry’s Fiesta aquaplaned after it landed over a crest, hit a post and damaged the track control arm that resulted in instant retirement. Evans, the new rally leader, with fastest times over the morning loop of three stages arrived untroubled to the service park with a 26.8 second lead.
Second placed Greer had a big moment just after the start of S.S. 4 that dented his confidence, his service team softened the suspension to improve performance. Mitchell endured a few lock ups and was some 90 seconds further adrift in third. Meanwhile, Moffett (fourth) resisted the temptation to perform to his more accustomed strong pace.
Greer punctured the front left wheel on S.S. 7 and momentarily lost second before going on to set the best times over the final pair of stages as Evans netted his first win of the Tarmac series. Mitchell took third with Moffett/Hayes clinching their second Tarmac Championship win in four years. Down’s Stuart Biggerstaff and Askeaton’s Anthony Nestor (Ford Fiesta R5) in fifth, won the National category. Waterford’s Simon Reid (Escort) won the Modified section of the Tarmac series and Neil Williams (Escort) took the Historic title.
Meanwhile, Craig Breen/Paul Nagle rolled their Ford Puma Rally1 out of the Ardeca Ypres Rally during Saturday’s leg of the event, round nine of the World Rally Championship that was won by Ott Tanak (Hyundai i20 Rally1). Tanak, with back to back wins, finished five seconds ahead of Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris Rally1). Series leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota), who crashed out of the lead on S.S. 2, returned to win the Power Stage and remain on course for the WR title.