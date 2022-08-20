No denying Gabriele Glodenyte and Matthew Teggart in Elite Nationals

Gabriele Glodenyte and Matthew Teggart were crowned the elite champions after the final round of Cycling Ireland's Road National Series this afternoon.

UCD Cycling Club’s Lara Gillespie and Aaron Wade of Team U Cube 17 claimed the race victories on a testing circuit deep in the rolling hills of Dromore, County Down but there was no denying Glodenyte and Teggart from securing top honours.

Glodenyte was fourth today while Matthew Teggart, who won all three of his previous RNS outings this season, was second in the final men's race.

Teggart said: “It’s been a class season, I’m really pleased to win three out of the four and then second. I’m delighted, I’ve showed a lot of consistency, so I’m really pleased with that.”

Aggressive racing all day led to the field being thinned down with each lap, eventually leading to a select group of a dozen favourites, including Teggart and Wade, getting clear halfway through the 128km challenge.

Wade, Teggart, Daire Feeley and Gareth O’Neill were engaged in an epic battle before Wade kicked clear to take victory from the champion elect. The victory for Wade was made all the sweeter after a difficult season racing in France where he missed several key races whilst recovering from a double arm break, dislocated collarbone and a fractured hand.

Earlier in the day, Gillespie returned to winning ways in her first road race in two years. The former National Road Race champion fended off an Eve McCrystal fresh from a sixth World Paracycling Championship title with tandem partner Katie-George Dunlevy, with UCD Cycling Club’s Ella Doherty pipping teammate and series leader Glodenyte to the final podium spot.

A fourth-place finish for Glodenyte was crucially enough to confirm an overall series win. The UCD rider said: “I’m absolutely delighted to win the National Series. This is my first year doing the National Series so I really couldn’t believe it. When I first started my goal was to not get dropped, and then quickly turned to a goal to get a podium, and then eventually it was to actually win the series, so I’m absolutely delighted.”

Navan Road Club’s Emma Smith won the junior women's race, a result which saw her claim the overall title, leapfrogging the absent Aoife O’Brien and Erin Creighton, who are competing for Ireland at the UCI Junior Track World Championships.

In the Junior Men’s category, Patrick O’Loughlin of Panduit Carrick Wheelers secured his series lead and overall title, finishing second highest behind Westport Covey Wheelers’ Niall McLoughlin, with Curtis Neill of Carn Wheelers in third.