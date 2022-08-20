No regrets for Shanahan after finishing eighth in 800m final 

“You can play it safe in races on the tour and in the Diamond Leagues but in the European Championships there’s no point in being in a final if you’re not going to race for a medal.”
Ireland’s Louise Shanahan after her 800m final at the European Games in Munich

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 20:43
Brendan O'Brien, Munich

Louise Shanahan went out in a European Championship 800m final tonight which, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson aside, looked to be wide open, but the Leevale athlete came in at the back of the field of eight in a time of 2:01.64.

She expressed herself happy with the first 200 afterwards, having put herself on the shoulder of the leaders, but it was the stretch between the 500 and 600-metre mark that did for her and she had no regrets about the manner in which she went after it.

“It was a bit faster than I usually go through and, yeah, I probably could have played it safer and I would have been stronger in the second lap and maybe run a bit faster and possibly picked up a couple of the girls, but I didn’t really want to play it safe today.

“You can play it safe in races on the tour and in the Diamond Leagues but in the European Championships there’s no point in being in a final if you’re not going to race for a medal.” The plan now is to build up her strength over the winter. This was her first time to make it through the heats at a major championship, never mind make a final, so there will be no kneejerk reaction to reassess things now as she continues to bring her times down and her performances up.

A 2:08 athlete for too many years after a brilliant underage career, her PB at the distance now stands under the two-minute mark and she returns to her quantum physics PhD in Cambridge now with plenty to build on.

“So not a brilliant race from me, I’m not delighted, but I’ve come out here to these championships and run three days in a row 2:20, 2:01, 2:01 and I wouldn’t have been able to do that at any point in my career up to this. Being in a European final is a huge step up for me.”

