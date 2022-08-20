No regrets for Shanahan after finishing eighth in 800m final 

Louise Shanahan went out in a European Championship 800m final tonight which, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson aside, looked to be wide open, but the Leevale athlete came in at the back of the field of eight in a time of 2:01.64.

She expressed herself happy with the first 200 afterwards, having put herself on the shoulder of the leaders, but it was the stretch between the 500 and 600-metre mark that did for her and she had no regrets about the manner in which she went after it.