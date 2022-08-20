Thunderstorms hit Munich and European Championship programme

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have hit the multi-sport European Championships in Munich with Jenny Egan-Simmons’ K1 5,000m final among the events to have been affected.
The canoe sprint programme had just three races still to run when the postponement was called and it has now been confirmed that it will be Sunday before the athletes can get out on the water.
The women’s bronze and gold medal beach volleyball matches have also been affected, while ‘The Roofs’ festival, which includes music and other cultural offerings, has been put on hold while organisers monitor the situation.
A busy athletics programme, including six medal events, is due to start at 7.05pm Irish time. The weather forecast for Munich suggests a clearing of the skies in the coming hours.
Louise Shanahan is due to line up in the women’s 800m final at 7.15pm, the women’s 4x400m relay team is on at 8.45pm while Michelle Finn is in the field for the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at 9.13pm.