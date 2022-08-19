Vuelta: Robert Gesink in red as Jumbo-Visma triumph in team time trial

Dutchman Robert Gesink will get to wear the leader’s red jersey in his ninth appearance in the Grand Tour race after his Jumbo-Visma team won the opening team time trial
Vuelta: Robert Gesink in red as Jumbo-Visma triumph in team time trial

LEADER: Jumbo-Visma's Dutc rider Robert Gesink waves as he celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's red jersey after the first stage team time trial of the Vuelta a Espana. Pic: Vincent Jannink/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 22:30
Associated Press

Dutchman Robert Gesink will get to wear the leader’s red jersey in his ninth appearance in the Grand Tour race after his Jumbo-Visma team won the opening team time trial in the Netherlands on Friday.

Jumbo-Visma, competing on home soil as the Netherlands finally got to open the Vuelta after not being able to host it in previous years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, finished 13 seconds ahead of team Ineos Grenadiers and 14 seconds in front of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

Teammate Primoz Roglic also got off to a good start, in his quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title.

“He’s the one that deserves it the most, it’s a pleasure racing for so many years with him,” Roglic said. “I started with him in the team, he taught me a lot and it’s nice to win as the home team with a home rider.” 

It had been doubtful whether Roglic would be able to defend his Vuelta title after he was injured at the Tour de France, which affected his preparations. “My condition is good enough to win today,” Roglic said. “I’m super happy about it. It was a pleasure today, the guys did a really great job. Twenty days more to come.”

The Spanish Vuelta remains the only Grand Tour event won by Roglic, who has finished second at the Tour de France and third at the Giro d’Italia. He will be trying to join Spaniard Roberto Heras (2000, 2003-05) as the only rider to win four Vuelta titles. Tony Rominger and Alberto Contador are the only other riders with three Vuelta titles.

The second and third stages will also take place in the Netherlands. The three-week race will feature eight flat stages – two of them with high-altitude finishes – as well as four hilly stages, seven mountain stages and two time trials. Riders will get three rest days.

More in this section

Conor Swail celebrates with the Aga Khan trophy to the crowd on the teams lap of honour 19/8/2022 Superb Swail soars aboard Count Me In to end Ireland's Aga Khan drought
Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - Weigh In - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium Anthony Joshua vows he is ready to go the distance against Oleksandr Usyk
Louise Shanahan 19/8/2022 Louise Shanahan powers through to European 800m final
<p>How sweet it is: Ciara Mageean of Ireland celebrates after finishing second in the Women's 1500m Final during day 9 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Ciara Mageean 'over the moon' after European silver in 1,500m final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up