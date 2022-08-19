Magic in Munich as Mageean takes European silver in 1,500m final

Ciara Mageean wasn’t shy in declaring her intentions for tonight’s European Championship 1,500m final. She was turning up at the iconic Olympiastadion to win a medal and to drape a tricolour around her shoulders in celebration.
That’s exactly what she did.
The Portaferry woman produced a season’s best time of 4:02.56 to take the silver medal behind Great Britain’s Laura Muir but it was the manner of the run as much as the rewards that stood out.
Mageean took the lead early on and responded instantly when the Scot surged to the lead with 800 to go and again when Muir, the red-hot favourite, injected another burst with about 250 to go. This time Mageean was eventually burned off.
Still, it was some sight to see an Irish athlete go toe to toe with a world-class performer like Muir on this magnitude of stage and she eventually finished over a second ahead of the fancied Sofia Ennaoui of Poland.