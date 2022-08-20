Jenny Egan: It's important to reflect on how far you have come

Time flies when a city is having this much fun. It’s six days already since Ireland claimed its second rowing medal of these European Championships, at the Olympic ‘Regattaweg’ north of the city, and there may yet be more to celebrate along the waterway north of the Bavarian capital.

Jenny Egan is no stranger to a podium. Go back two weeks and she was claiming a bronze medal in the World Championships in Halifax, Canada, and she is ranked number one in the world at that K1 5,000m distance.

This is the race she starts at 4.05pm Irish time this afternoon so she is very much a prime contender for what would be her sixth medal at a major championships across what is an extraordinarily long and successful career.

A dozen years have passed now since she made her first splash with a World Cup medal in Hungary. That was the first ever such achievement by a male or female Irish athlete in canoe sprint and she took some pride in claiming her tenth World Cup medal in Poznan earlier this summer.

Hanging around the top of your sport for over a decade is notable in itself, not least when it’s one that exists on the margins in terms of finances and exposure, but to ally that with such a consistency of excellence is doubly remarkable. Few Irish sporting careers can have combined that volume of success over such a stretch of time.

“That’s the thing as an athlete, you’re always going, going, going, thinking about what’s next,” says the Salmon Leap member who turned 35 in March. “I always remember an interview with Jacqui Hurley at the RTÉ Sports awards, which is at Christmas time and outside our competition season.

“Jacqui asked me that, if I ever sat down and reflected on it, and that has stayed with me. It’s something I’ve become a bit more aware about, that, if I had thought about that ten years ago, would I have believed it? Probably not. Even talking now it sends shivers down my spine and it is a really important thing to reflect on how far you have come.” The one obvious absence in her CV is an Olympics.

She came painfully close to making London in 2012 and Rio four years later. Tokyo came and went too but it should say everything about just how ridiculously hard it is to make the Games in her chosen pursuit that a woman of her abilities across that span of time has yet to earn an invite to the IOC’s party.

And it isn’t getting any easier.

The IOC’s determination to jazz up their Games has had all sorts of spinoffs, one of them being that extreme canoeing is now in the programme for Paris 2024. And with the Olympics already bloated beyond belief, that meant cuts to other disciplines. So, the only route left for now is a K1 200m in which she holds a global ranking of 56.

But that’s not to say that’s that.

“No, I wouldn’t ever say it’s closed. Who knows what the future holds?” The K1 5,000m is being actively considered for LA in 2028, by which time she will be into her forties but, if time and circumstances look like they are against her, then she has reason for holding the door open and she points out that there are women over 40 competing now having returned to the sport after childbirth.

There are men defying Father Time too. Carlos Perez of Spain, a Beijing Olympian in 2008, is still knocking around at the age of 43. Among the field here in Munich is another Spaniard, Walter Bouzan, who will be 45 next birthday. Egan plans on continuing so long as the passion for it remains.

It probably helps when you have your nearest and dearest on board. Her father, Tom Egan, is her team leader, her brother Peter is involved as a coach and her husband Jon Simmons plays a part in and around his work with Canoeing Ireland as national development coach and with Salmon Leap. Her mum Angie drove her round Europe for years.

“The medals you win are one thing but you will always be remembered for the type of person that you are,” she says. “Sport has so many elements to it. It has given me so much so far. I met my husband through the sport.

“The memories I have collected though the years with my mum and dad and my brother at these competitions is something that I will always cherish. They are the things that keep you going. They are the people that are there through the good and the bad times.”

Very true, but another medal wouldn’t hurt.