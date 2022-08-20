Louise Shanahan has little to fear in biggest race of her career

Sometimes it’s worth breaking the rules. If Louise Shanahan had followed them, she would have walked off the track in Munich’s Olympic Stadium yesterday, made her way through the mixed zone, and the first person she’d have spoken to – at the highpoint of her career – would have been a journalist.

But in the spur of the moment, she felt the need to see someone else – those who’d been with her on every step of the journey. Before the 800m semi-final, Shanahan had caught sight of her family in the stands, sitting about 30 metres from the finish. After she finished third, advancing automatically to today’s European 800m final, she simply had to go see them.

The 25-year-old saw there was no one manning the gap in the barriers that sealed off the mixed zone, and so off she went, striding down the front of the stands in front of bemused spectators and into the arms of her father, Ray, who coached her before she flew the nest a few years back to Cambridge University to a start a PhD in quantum physics.

“I got a great hug off my dad then was told in no uncertain terms to go back before I got disqualified,” she laughed. “To be able to give my Dad a hug, he’s been at pretty much every race since I was nine years old. He’s been absolutely massive – from the kid who couldn’t tie her shoelaces before the race to someone that if I’m going into the call room, I can give him a ring and he can tell me, ‘relax, you’ve got this.’”

There are many others who’ve been part of her journey. There’s Phil Odell, her current coach at Cambridge. There are her training partners: the horde she used to run with at Leevale AC in Cork and those she runs up hill, down dale, and around the track with over at Cambridge.

“I don’t do a single run by myself,” she says. “There’s a huge team behind me and I’m incredibly grateful to all of them.”

Then there’s those who help off the track, her PhD supervisor, who understands that Shanahan needs flexibility in her schedule, particularly last year, when she was traipsing around Europe, trying to qualify for the Olympics, which she did. A group of her colleagues from Cambridge had made the trip to Munich to lend their support for yesterday’s semi-final, but they’d booked a flight home last night.

“Clearly they weren’t banking on me making the final,” she laughed.

Yesterday morning, Shanahan was supposed to be in a group meeting for her PhD and she told her colleagues her availability would depend on whether she made the semi-final. “I’m sure they’ll forgive me,” she said.

As a teenager, Shanahan was an athlete gifted with good endurance and great finishing speed, the kind she utilised to win the European Youth Olympic title at the age of 16. But something strange happened after that. Her personal best stagnated at 2:08 for five years and it was only in 2019, when she lowered it to 2:04.77, that she looked capable of translating her teenage talent into senior success.

She lowered her PB to 2:01.44 last year, but her Olympic debut was a chastening experience. It wasn’t bad, as such, just not particularly good, Shanahan clocking 2:03.57 to finish seventh (of seven) in her heat. Athletes can go two ways after that: get disheartened and drift away from the sport, or be emboldened and come back stronger. She chose the latter.

Heading into 2022, she planned to bypass the World Championships, even if she qualified, given chasing a European final would be “a much better experience than going to the Worlds and getting knocked out in the first round”. But then something changed, Shanahan clocking an Irish record of 1:59.42 in Belfast. She decided to go to Oregon, but a bout of Covid-19 on the build-up left her off her best. She still ran well to finish fifth in her heat in 2:01.35.

In yesterday’s semi-final she clocked 2:01.15 and, after that emotional embrace with her family, she bounded into the mixed zone full of energy, a far cry from the exhausted athlete who’d walked through a day earlier, vomiting several times.

The way she felt yesterday makes her think she has little to fear in today’s final, with many of her rivals looking on a similar level with the exception of Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, the outstanding Olympic and world silver medallist. It’s by some distance the biggest race of Shanahan’s career. It goes to the line at 7.15pm Irish time.

“800s are tactical and anything can happen,” she said. “It’s hard to predict, but I’ll give it my best and see what happens. I don’t think you can count anyone out.”