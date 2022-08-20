Cork Harlequins target final giantkilling

Cork Harlequins coach Ted Williamson accepts winning Sunday's All-Ireland T20 Cup final with CIYMS in The Mardyke (3pm) will require a "David and Goliath job" by his side.

But having come through a thrilling semi-final against Dublin side The Hills last Sunday, confidence is very high in the camp heading into a home final, their second decider in a row. They lost last year's final by just eight runs to Brigade.

“It's nice to be in two finals in a row. From our perspective, it just shows a bit of consistency in the side, and in the team, in their performance levels. So it's incredibly exciting, especially so given that it’s in Cork.”

But the experienced coach knows that CIYMS provide a very stern challenge on Sunday. “It would probably be the biggest achievement the club has ever done. But there's no doubt, we'll be looking to win it and see if we can do a bit of a David and Goliath job.

“It's been a great ride and a great season so far for us and we're just happy to be here, or our attitude will be anything can happen on any day. We've seen it in all levels of sport, professional and amateur sport in any level, where underdogs can come across and people can come a cropper so we're certainly going to enjoy it, that's for sure.”

Cricket in Munster is on a high this year, with the Reds winning the Inter-Provincial 50-over Cup while Heat claimed the Inter-Provincial Future Series.

“It’s been a phenomenal season for Munster in general, with our Inter-Pro sides the Reds and the Heat, and to follow that up with a bit of club success would give everybody in Munster a huge boost. Especially the younger lads, lads who are coming through the pathway now at under 13’s, 15’s, 17’s, Heat. Half, if not more of that Harlequins team, have actually come through the Munster pathway.

“I think from a Munster perspective, it would be huge for other clubs around Munster. We’ve had success in getting clubs to semis and finals of National Cups so I think it would just give everybody in the region a boost that, a team like us, with no professionals, no lads who get paid can get to the heights of an All-Ireland club final. It just gives confidence, and belief to other clubs that if Quins can do it, we can do it as well.”