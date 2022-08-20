Phil Healy: Medals need to go off the table, we need to execute our job

The women’s 4x400m relay collective came here to whispers about their potential for a medal and that talk amplified after yesterday’s semi-final
FINAL-BOUND: Ireland’s Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 07:25
Brendan O'Brien

There isn’t a more natural or inherently straightforward sport than running but add a baton into the equation and things can complicate quickly.

Some of athletics’ strongest ever relay squads have lost medals and titles on the back of botched handovers and the Irish men’s 4x100m quartet of Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth, Colin Doyle and Joseph Ojewumi have their own disaster story to tell after yesterday.

The error came between the second and third legs when there was a break in the chain between Smyth and Doyle. That was their chance of a final gone. “It’s nobody’s fault,” said Ojewumi, “relays are a fickle event and it’s difficult to get right.” 

Phil Healy knows this.

The women’s 4x400m relay collective came here to whispers about their potential for a medal and that talk amplified after yesterday’s semi-final run of 3:26.06 which goes down as a new national record, even with Sharlene Mawdsley slowing down before the end.

“Medals need to go off the table” said Healy. “If you put that expectation on you, you get too distracted and I have been there before. We were at World Indoors and there was talk of medals and we didn’t even make the final so there was obviously disappointment there. We have a job to do, we have our lane, we have our race.

“Everyone is looking for a top position. We need to execute ours, that’s the job. There are people have come here with a medal focus and they haven’t got out of the heat. We’re in the final, we have that box ticked, we need to do our job correctly, and if we do that everything can happen.” 

There was more again to be pleased about in that semi-final effort, starting with the fact that they had been handed the awkward lane one draw. Healy and Mawdsley got to run off the frustrations of heat elimination in the 400m earlier in the week while Becker banked a competitive run for the first time since Oregon and another bout of Covid.

“There’s definitely room to take another second, second and a half, off that time,” said Becker. “The cobwebs were dusted off in that round there. We’re all hungry for more. Why can’t we battle for a medal? This is the best 4x4 team we have had in years, possibly ever, so a medal is not out of the question.” 

Rhasidat Adeleke will be a big part of that. This was her 50th race of the season but she continues to defy fears that she is operating on fumes. The 19-year old posted a 49.49 split here and, Great Britain aside, there wasn’t much at all between the next tier of teams with Ireland fifth fastest of those lining up tonight.

The race starts at 8.45pm Irish time and it won’t be the only Irish interest on the second last night of the meet. Louise Shanahan goes in the final of the 800m at 7.10pm while Michelle Finn is among those closing the evening in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at 9.13pm.

