Ireland too good for Poland in opening Euro qualifier 

Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier

Ireland 3 (R Upton 2, D Duke) Poland 0

Róisín Upton’s penalty corner accuracy fired Ireland to an important opening day 3-0 win over Poland to give them the early impetus in the EuroHockey Championship qualifiers at the Sport Ireland Campus.

The Limerick woman netted twice to put the tie out of reach, adding to Deirdre Duke’s deft opening goal in the 19th minute.

It has Ireland top of the group after day one following a 1-1 draw between Turkey and Czech Republic, putting them in pole position for the one ticket to next summer’s European Championships, a key waypoint on the road to Paris 2024.

While the final scoreline and general mood was one of control, coach Sean Dancer did admit it was a tricky encounter against a side ranked 14 places below Ireland of whom there is little recent video footage on which to build a tactical plan.

“We are playing a tournament where we don’t really understand the opposition and so there is a lot of figuring out and a little bit of chess playing in the game,” Dancer said of the challenge.

“We got the better of the first half and they probably got the better of the second. 2-0, we were never fully safe and they still had a chance. Their keeper made some really good saves and if we had put one away, the game would have been done a bit earlier.”

Nonetheless, Ireland were always in the box seat. In the first quarter, Michelle Carey and Hannah McLoughlin both had shots brilliantly saved by Marta Kucharska while Katie Mullan poked a chance wide.

They went in front after 19 minutes when Duke got the deftest of touches from a move set in motion by Caoimhe Perdue and crossed by Mullan.

Upton then slung home a powerful drag-flick from the Green Army’s second corner of the game to give extra daylight. Poland, though, fought back in the second half and had a couple of key chances which Ayeisha McFerran dealt with confidently.

Ireland missed out on two glorious chances to make the game extra safe with both Ellen Curran and Mullan denied at point-blank range by sub goalkeeper Anna Gabara.

It left some tension in the contest until Upton repeated the feat in the closing minutes with another low bullet for 3-0.

Ireland face the Czech Republic on Saturday morning in their second fixture of the tournament at 1pm at the Sport Ireland Campus before completing the competition on Sunday against Turkey.

Ireland: A McFerran, S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, L Tice, N Carroll, C Perdue, D Duke Subs: N Carey, S Torrans, C Beggs, K McKee, C Hamill.

Poland: M Kucharska, M Drozda, A Katerla, J Balcerzak, M Rybacha, M Polewczak, S Tatarczuk, W Blaszyk, B Strubbe, N Suszynska, D Mazur Subs: M Czujewicz, A Szot, D Skoraszewska, K Diurczak, M Pabiniak, P Slawinska

Standings: 1. Ireland 3pts (+3) 2= Czech Republic 1pt (0) 2= Turkey 1pt (0) 4. Poland 0pts (-3)

August 20:

Poland v Turkey, 10.45am; Ireland v Czech Republic, 1pm

August 21:

Poland v Czech Republic, 10.45am; Ireland v Turkey, 1pm