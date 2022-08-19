Day of mixed emotions for Irish athletes as Ingebrigtsen dominates

The rain arrived and the mercury dropped by a good ten degrees in Bavaria but Jakob Ingebrigtsen still burnt off all-comers to claim the double of 1,500m and 5,000m at the European Championship for the second time running.

Among those chasing the Norwegian’s championship record time of 3:32.76 over the shorter distance was Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran. His season’s best and personal best ranked him ten of 12 coming in and he finished ninth with a 3:39.91 in a strung-out field.

He expressed himself “a little bit disappointed” with that, explaining that he didn’t have the legs to keep up with what was basically a time trial, but he offered a fascinating glimpse into what it is to try and run a race on Ingrebrigtsen’s terms and pace.

“You can feel it and you kind of have to judge the effort. I feel like when you are operating at this level you have the sense of what you can run for a certain period of time before you do tire and I feel like I am constantly on that edge.

“I’m working hard but I know if I push that little tiny per cent further I’m not going to close it out, or I am going to drop back to 65s and be way off the pace, so you’ve gotta be on that edge just about doing as much as you can without blowing up.”

Also in action last night was Roisin Flanagan who came 14th in the women’s 5,000m final with a time of 15:33.22. Turkey’s Yasemin Can, aiming for her own double after a 10,000 gold, was denied it by Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen in a time of 14:50.47.

The morning’s session had been a busy one for the Irish.

Thomas Barr’s ambitions of following up on his 400m hurdle bronze medal from four years back went south with a third-place finish in his semi-final and a time of 49.30. That was just the one place outside the non-automatic slots for the final.

“I can’t really catch any luck this season,” he said having suffered a mid-term injury in Italy that lost him over a month of training and competition. “I’ve come to these championships enough and I know the disappointment is huge, but it’s also fleeting.

“If I was to allow the disappointment drag me far down, I wouldn’t be coming back year on year. There is a bigger picture. I’ve had my fair share of good luck. This was just one of those frustrating years.”

Eilish Flanagan finished 12th in her 3,000m steeplechase heat with a time of 10:00.72, which she described as “shockingly bad”, but Michelle Finn’s “rusty” 9:49.85 in the other heat was enough for a seventh spot and a non-automatic ticket into the final.

Others left dealing with disappointment included Marcus Lawler who described his 21.10 in the 200m heats as “disappointing” while John Fitzsimons said he had run “like a donkey” in putting up a 1:48.22 in his 800m heat.

Mark English fared better at the distance, advancing to the semi-final of the men’s equivalent with a 1:47.54. The Donegal man moved inside France’s Benjamin Robert with 250 metres to go and kept the lead from there to the tape.

“There were a lot of good guys in that race. There was a world silver medallist and four guys who made the world semi-final,” he said. “I had a little bit more (left), I was looking at the screen a lot (in the home straight) to make sure I was okay, but it was comfortable.”

Louise Shanahan was, quite literally, physically sick after her 800m heat but she had at least rubber-stamped a place in the final with a third-place heat finish and time of 2:02.80.