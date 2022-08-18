Deshaun Watson's suspension increased to eleven games

Deshaun Watson has been fined $5m and suspended for 11 games after a settlement was reached between the NFL and the league’s players association over the player’s future.
Reports emerged on Thursday morning, and a league source confirmed the penalty to ESPN.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback was given a six-game suspension earlier this month by an independent adjudicator after allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than two dozen women. The NFL wanted a longer suspension and lodged an appeal, with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, saying the quarterback had displayed “predatory behavior”.
The $5m will go towards charities promoting education around the prevention of sexual misconduct. The Browns and NFL will also reportedly contribute a further $1m each towards the charity.
The 11-game suspension means Watson will be available to return for the Browns’ game against the player’s former team, the Houston Texans. Watson requested a trade away from the Texans and sat out the whole of the 2021 season as he settled his grievances with the team and dealt with his legal issues.