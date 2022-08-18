Deshaun Watson's suspension increased to eleven games

Deshaun Watson has been fined $5m and suspended for 11 games after a settlement was reached between the NFL and the league’s players association over the player’s future
SUSPENDED: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has been fined $5 million and suspended for 11 games. Pic: Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 17:36
Guardian Sport

Deshaun Watson has been fined $5m and suspended for 11 games after a settlement was reached between the NFL and the league’s players association over the player’s future.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning, and a league source confirmed the penalty to ESPN.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was given a six-game suspension earlier this month by an independent adjudicator after allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than two dozen women. The NFL wanted a longer suspension and lodged an appeal, with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, saying the quarterback had displayed “predatory behavior”.

The $5m will go towards charities promoting education around the prevention of sexual misconduct. The Browns and NFL will also reportedly contribute a further $1m each towards the charity.

The 11-game suspension means Watson will be available to return for the Browns’ game against the player’s former team, the Houston Texans. Watson requested a trade away from the Texans and sat out the whole of the 2021 season as he settled his grievances with the team and dealt with his legal issues.

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

