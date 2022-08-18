Rhys McClenaghan facing anxious wait to see if he makes European pommel final

Rhys McClenaghan is facing a long and nervous wait to see if he makes the finals of the pommel horse at the European Championships after a difficult morning for him in the qualifiers at Munich’s Olympiahalle.

It's a hugely surprising, and worrying, turn of events given the 23-year old came to Munich as one of Ireland’s best chances of a medal at these multi-sport games.

European gold medal winner in 2018, he took a bronze at the World Champions a year later and he added a Commonwealth Games silver medal to the gold claimed in Australia four years ago when competing for Northern Ireland in Birmingham only last month.

McClenaghan scored 14.200 to finish second in the morning subdivision – the first of three – behind Croatia’s Filip Ude and there are differing opinions as to whether that total will be enough to give him a shot at retaining his title on Sunday.

Whatever about that, the performance was not to his liking.

“I feel like that routine could have gone way better. I was a little bit proud of myself that I saved it so well. I kept the legs together on that step down from the flop and everything so I’m glad I did that.” He explained after the session.

“When you do something like that you are adding so much more surface to the routine and the endurance starts to hit your arms a bit more and then that resulted in the leg split a bit later in the routine.

“Not too happy with that performance. I done the first job, which is staying on, and that is pommel horse. It’s a great thing to be able to do that. I didn’t stay on nicely but hopefully I get that opportunity to stay on in finals.” There is nothing he can do now but wait for the rest of the scores to start trickling in. He certainly has no intention of watching on, either from the venue itself or from afar, but there was a hint that he feels as if he may have done enough.

“I’m not really sure what gymnasts are here that can challenge that score,” he suggested.

There was no warning sign. He came to Munich in a good place in both body and mind and a mix-up over the order of events as the pommel – Ireland’s first routine of the day – led to a brief flurry of activity but nothing that interfered with his focus.

“There’s just a couple of mistakes that set that score off but we done the first job of staying on the pommel horse and that’s the first job done. I split my legs in the same skill so there is going to be a lot of rethinking there with the coach about whether that skill is right for me in the routine.

“It’s going well in training but when it comes to the competition it just gets a bit off and that’s me tightening up the body wrong or something. It’s the fine margins in this sport.” The morning served as qualifiers both for the team all-around final and for the individual apparatus with Ireland finishing third of four in their subdivision as a collective and they are all but certain to miss out on Saturday's finals.

Whether they can make the top 13 and earn a team berth to October's World Championships is another thing.

However, Dominick Cunningham finished first of eight in the vault and Daniel Fox held the same position in rings. Cunningham, who switched over from Great Britain this year, also finished second on floor – four years after he won gold in that bracket at the Europeans in Glasgow.