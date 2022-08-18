TG4 to broadcast highlights of AFLW's Season Seven

The NAB AFL Women’s competition starts on Thursday August 25th with ten full rounds in the home-and-away season before four rounds of the Finals season ending with the Grand Final on the weekend of November 26th/27th.
INCOMING TALENT: Meath’s Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea of Cork. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 10:37
Patrick Mulcahy

TG4 will continue their coverage of the AFLW for the upcoming season starting next week, Examiner Sport understands.

21 Irish players will play with 13 different clubs including two-time Premiership winner Ailish Considine, who plays with the Adelaide Crows and the first All-Australian (All-Star) Irish player in the AFLW, Orla O’Dwyer who signed a two year deal with the Lions earlier this summer.

The Irish Examiner understands that TG4 will carry full, deferred coverage of two games per weekend, one game on Saturday afternoon, while a second game will be shown on Sunday morning. However, it is unlikely that the highlights programme will be continued on the Monday evening.

It is expected that TG4 will announce in the coming days that the Round one games that will be covered on Irish screens will include a repeat of last season’s Grand Final between Adelaide Crows and Melbourne while the second game being broadcast will see Brisbane Lions take on Fremantle.

Elsewhere, it is unclear of the location of the AFLW 7.0 Grand Final in November. But, because of the change in season, it will not take place at the world famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground or the Adelaide Oval due to the summer’s cricket season being in full swing down under.

In October and November, Australia host the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup while Aussies will also kick off a two test series against the West Indies from November 30th.

Early suggestions being made include that the AFL may move the final to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne away from the previous awarding ‘a home Grand Final to the highest ranked side’ but AFLW General Manager Nicole Livingstone has said that there has been ‘no discussions on locking in the final yet’.

AFL Women’s season 7.0 Round One fixtures (all start times are BST) 

Thursday, Aug 25 

Carlton vs. Collingwood, IKON Park (First bounce at 10:10am) 

Friday, Aug 26 

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne, Norwood Oval (10:40am) 

Saturday, Aug 27 

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Blundstone Arena (4:10am) 

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park (6:10am) 

Sydney vs. St. Kilda, North Sydney Oval (8:10am) 

Essendon vs. Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium (10:10am) 

Sunday, Aug 28 

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS GIANTS, IKON Park (3:10am) 

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle, The Gabba (5:10am) 

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond, GMHBA Stadium (7:10am) 

Irish players locked in for AFLW 7.0 

  • Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows / Clare) 
  • Niamh Kelly (Adelaide Crows / Mayo) 
  • Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary) 
  • Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo) 
  • Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan) 
  • Joanne Doonan (Essendon / Fermanagh) 
  • Orlagh Lally (Fremantle / Meath) 
  • Amy Mulholland (Fremantle / Armagh) 
  • Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim) 
  • Rachel Kearns (Geelong / Mayo) 
  • Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork) 
  • Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo) 
  • Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn / Mayo) 
  • Áine McDonagh (Hawthorn / Galway) 
  • Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin) 
  • Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne / Armagh) 
  • Erika O’Shea (North Melbourne / Cork) 
  • Vikki Wall (North Melbourne / Meath) 
  • Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda / Down) 
  • Grace Kelly (St Kilda / Mayo) 
  • Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)

