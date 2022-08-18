LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers

Four-time MVP becomes highest earning player in NBA history
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers

MONEY MONEY MONEY: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court following the NBA game at Footprint Center. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 08:44

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1m contract extension with a third-year player option that will most likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles for as long as he chooses.

ESPN was first to report the deal, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents James.

The extension will make the 37-year-old James the highest-earning player in NBA history, with $532m in guaranteed earnings over the course of his career, eclipsing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

The deal puts to rest concerns that James, a four-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star entering the final year of his contract (worth $44.5m), would test the free-agency waters next summer.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who turns 38 in December, is limited to signing a two-year extension because he will be 38 or older when his current deal expires, a rule in the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Among the countless storylines entering the season is James, and his pursuit of more history.

If he continues scoring at his typical pace of 27 points per game for his career, he will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at some point in January, providing he steers clear of injuries.

The Lakers missed the playoffs in 2022 amid a disastrous campaign, despite James averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games played. But the 17-time NBA champions have the salary-cap flexibility to add a third max contract player in the 2024 offseason to a star-studded front line that includes James and Anthony Davis.

Guardian

More in this section

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - Press Conference - Jeddah Oleksandr Usyk hits right notes with Ukrainian song at Anthony Joshua face-off
Thomas Barr celebrates winning his heat 17/8/2022 Barr eyes final slot: ‘I feel if I can get it right, it’s there’
Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fifth 17/8/2022 Awesome Adeleke left with mix of pride and regret
<p>Ireland’s Mona McSharry. ©INPHO/Andrea Staccioli</p>

McSharry finishes 7th in Breaststroke Final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up