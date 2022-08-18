Awesome Adeleke left with mix of pride and regret

Rhasidat Adeleke couldn’t help herself. Turning for home in last night’s European 400m final, she found herself in a tie for third and that’s when the thought dawned. Don’t tighten up, keep going. Looking back 10 minutes later, she felt that was when a medal started to slip from her fingers. When she actually did start to tighten up.

She was still the fifth of the eight involved to cross the line — and in a new Irish record time of 50.53. It is an achievement of monumental proportions for the 19-year old and yet she couldn’t shake that sense of regret. When she looked at the big screen for confirmation she could only shake her head.

She feels she let a podium place slip.

“It’s cos I knew I was a medal contender. I feel like I distracted myself too much looking at the screen, trying to hold on and stuff. I should’ve just kept running, in a straight line. I knew that I lost a medal with 20 metres to go.

“My coach was like, ‘you’re’ in lane one, you’ve got to get out’. Me being new to the event, I don’t really know what ‘get out’ means. Is it get out in front of other people? I don’t know. But it’s okay, you live and you learn and I’ll move on to next year.”

Not so fast. This one bears more of our time.

She wasn’t even meant to be here after her exertions through a gruelling season that had seemingly ended with the Worlds in Oregon. And who could have blamed her had she gone ahead with that planned trip to Mexico and skipped Munich?

Her last six months had taken her to 15 different towns or cities, nine US states and three countries across two continents. Birmingham, Alabama. Lubbock, Texas. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dublin and Athlone. Now here. A gruelling schedule by anyone’s standards.

She pushed through.

Adeleke spoke on Tuesday about the expectations she had of herself but, like her good friend Israel Olatunde the evening before, she took to the track knowing that the vast majority of people were not watching her but the star attraction alongside here.

The Olympiastadion was nothing like as full or as charged as it had been 24 hours before when Germany won two golds, a silver and a bronze and Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Marcell Jacobs had played Pied Pipers but it was still, unequivocally, the big time.

As with Adeleke, Femke Bol is looking to go somewhere no-one else had before. In the Dutch woman’s case, that is a 400m/400m hurdles European double and the main question was whether someone like Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek could stop her at this first attempt.

She couldn’t.

Bol franked her pre-race favouritism with the gold medal and a time of 49.44. She was followed home by Kaczmarek and her Polish teammate Anna Kielbasinska in third, but Adeleke looked every bit a class act as she traded stride for stride.

Or tried to. Running in lane one in a 400m final is far from ideal for a six-foot tall woman still coming to grips with the nuances and demands of the distance, and it may be that this, rather than the full diary through 2022, that stood against her.

“Even when I was in the warm-up track I was coming off the blocks and around the bend and my quad, my left quad, was getting tight. I was just like, ‘oh God, this is going to be bad’, but it was tight and I am obviously much taller than the average girl or whatever.

“Yeah, I just couldn’t let that get to me,” she added. “I just had to go out there and try my best. Maybe if I was in a middle lane - I ran better in the heats - I could have got better but you live and you learn.”

The temptation now is to look ahead and wonder at what she might achieve when she doesn’t have the guts of 50 races under her belt coming in to a major championship. And when she has settled on the one distance rather than jumping from Billy to Jack.

She ran individual events over five separate distances this year between college and country duties and then two different relays to boot. She knows that can’t go on forever and the intention is to pick a ‘major’ when she returns to college next week.

The 400, maybe?

“Ehhh, maybe. No, I love being a short sprinter and hopefully I will still be doing the short sprints but maybe the 400 is the one where my future is at.”

But not before the 4x400m relay to come and what she believes is another strong medal shout for the Irish team.

It’s hard not to think that her team-mates in that collective have been inspired by what they saw last night and in much the same way as Olatunde had inspired her.

“Oh my God, it was amazing. He is one of my closest friends and to see him get the recognition that he deserves and do as well as he did – that was so inspiring to me. I was rooting for him so bad.”