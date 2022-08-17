Oleksandr Usyk hits right notes with Ukrainian song at Anthony Joshua face-off

Dressed in a traditional Cossack outfit for Wednesday’s head-to-head press conference, the unified world champion remained on stage after he had faced off with Joshua to sing ‘Oi u luzi chervona kalyna’.
Oleksandr Usyk has warned Anthony Joshua to expect the same outcome as their last fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 17:39
Duncan Bech

Oleksandr Usyk performed a Ukrainian anthem about fighting for independence after warning Anthony Joshua he faces a continuation of the dismantling he endured in their first clash.

The 1875 call to arms was inspired by Ukraine’s 18th century battle for independence and is now intoned as a display of defiance in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Usyk served as a military volunteer in Kiev before being told he would better represent his nation by successfully defending the WBA, IBF and WBO titles he seized from Joshua almost a year ago.

The rivals collide in Jeddah on Saturday and the undefeated 35-year-old has told Joshua to expect more punishment from his fists.

“We learned a lot about each other in the first fight. He learned about me and I learned about him,” Usyk said.

“But this is not going to be a new bout, it’s going to be the last bout continued for rounds 13,14,15 – for however long it lasts.

“We’ve had enough time to study each other and Saturday will be a great, great fight.

“We were born to compete at life, for belts, for anything. The one who does not compete, does not live.

“All our lives are competitions – for anything, for someone – that’s why we’re competing.”

Ireland’s Mona McSharry 16/8/2022

McSharry finishes 7th in Breaststroke Final

