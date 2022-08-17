McSharry finishes 7th in Breaststroke Final

Ireland’s Mona McSharry brought the swimming to a close, while Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing placed seventh and ninth respectively in the Platform on day seven of the European Championships in Rome.

McSharry closed out the swimming for Ireland clocking 31.15 in the 50m Breaststroke in a stacked field, where the world record holder from 2013-2017 Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) took gold in 29.59 and the current world record holder Benedetta Pilato (Italy) won silver in 29.71.