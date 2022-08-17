McSharry finishes 7th in Breaststroke Final

McSharry closed out the swimming for Ireland clocking 31.15 in the 50m Breaststroke in a stacked field
McSharry finishes 7th in Breaststroke Final

Ireland’s Mona McSharry. ©INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 17:59

Ireland’s Mona McSharry brought the swimming to a close, while Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing placed seventh and ninth respectively in the Platform on day seven of the European Championships in Rome.

McSharry closed out the swimming for Ireland clocking 31.15 in the 50m Breaststroke in a stacked field, where the world record holder from 2013-2017 Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) took gold in 29.59 and the current world record holder Benedetta Pilato (Italy) won silver in 29.71.

The Tokyo finalist swam three events this week, making finals in all, with her best finish coming in the 100m Breaststroke where she placed fifth.

Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing put on a great display as the pair competed in the Platform Final, a first international final for McGing and the first time Ireland was represented by two divers in an international final.

McGing’s best score of the five dives came in her opening dive, inward 2 ½ somersaults for 63 points, while Watson saved her best for last, scoring 64 points for a back 2 ½ somersaults 1 ½ twists.

Tokyo semi-finalist Watson finished the higher of the pair with a season’s best 285.55 points with McGing scoring 279.30 points.

Gold went to Great Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Siriex (333.60) with Sophia Lysku (329.80) of Ukraine and Christina Wassen (314.10) of Germany completing the podium.

Next up for Ireland will be 1M Springboard Finalist Clare Cryan in the 3M Springboard on Friday. McGing and Watson return on Saturday for the Synchronised Platform Final, it will be the first time Ireland will be represented at an international competition in the event.

