It'll be the first time Ireland will be represented by two divers in an international final. 
Ciara McGing and Tanya Watson progress to platform final in landmark achievement for Irish divers

FULL FLIGHT: Ciara McGing of Ireland Mandatory File picture. INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 12:28

Ireland’s Ciara McGing and Tanya Watson have both advanced to the Platform (10M) final at the European Championships in Rome today.

It will be the first time Ireland will be represented by two divers in an international final.

Despite a mistake in the second round which scored 36.80, McGing held her composure to score 61.60, 61.60, 50.75 and a fantastic last dive, back 2 ½ Half Somersaults 1 ½ twist, for her highest score of 67.20. The 21-year-old scored 277.95 for fifth place overall.

For Tokyo 2020 semi-finalist Watson, who competed in the final at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, scores of 57.40, 52.50, 52.20, 63.00 and 44.80 saw her place seventh with a total score of 269.90.

The final of the Women’s 10m Platform will take place today at 1.57pm.

Mona McSharry will also take to the pool this afternoon for her final event of the Championships, the 50m Breaststroke Final takes place at 5.05pm.

Earlier today, Grace Hodgins and Finn McGeever concluded the final swimming heats session for Ireland in the 400m Freestyle, Hodgins clocked 4:25.81 and McGeever 3:56.53.

