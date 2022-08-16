Israel Olatunde makes Irish history with sixth-place finish in European 100m final

Israel Olatunde capped off a stunning two days, for himself and for Irish athletics, by qualifying for the final of the 100m at these European Championships and then producing a national record time of 10.16.

The first Irish sprinter to make it to a senior 100m championship final, he is now the continent’s sixth-fastest man, his efforts leaving him just four hundredths of a second shy of a bronze medal.

Not bad for a 20-year old who is still a third-level student and he did it on the same day as his good friend and former training partner Rhasidat Adeleke made it through to tomorrow’s final of the 400m.

“Yeah, just amazing. I am really privileged to be here,” he said afterwards. “Thank God, my family, my coach, my friends, everyone who has supported me to get to this point.

“To produce my best at a European Championship means so much to me and to break the national record and be able to call myself the fastest man in Irish history is just amazing and I’m just so grateful.” A 10.19 in Monday’s heats served notice of his intentions but it looked like he would need to beat 10.16 just to make the final as one of two ‘fastest losers’ when he lined up for the third semi-final.

It didn’t. A 10.20 proved enough given it gave him a second spot and the automatic final place that came with it behind Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs. He owed it to a solid start and a storming finish.

Olatunde sank to the track in disbelief when he saw the time and his placing pop up on one of the big stadium screens but there was little scope for digesting the achievement with the final less than two hours later.

“I was so emotional and so happy to get to a European final. It’s just amazing but I had to stay composed and focus on the final. It was a quick turnaround.”

The Italian favourite went on to claim the gold with a championship record time of 9.95 with Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes second and his compatriot Jeremiah Azu coming in third in front of a supercharged Olympiastadion.

Olatunde had lined up in lane seven with Hughes on his right shoulder and Jacobs on his left.

“I’ve been watching him for a number of years and I’ve learned a lot from him. He obviously got away from me but I tried to stay relaxed and I came sixth in a European final. What else could I ask for?” He wasn’t the only Irish athlete producing on this big stage.

Brian Fay and Darragh McElhinney were in a 24-man field for the 5,000 which was all about Jakob Ingebrigtsen completing the first leg of another continental double – after his first at the 2018 Europeans in Berlin - with the 1,500.

Spain’s Mohammed Katir pushed him hard but the Norwegian shook him off down the final stretch in posting a time of 13:21.13. Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa took bronze. Fay claimed an excellent eighth with a 13:31.87 and McElhinney’s 13:39.11 brought him home in 16th.

When Germany’s Gina Luckenkemper romped to the gold in the women’s 100m in a time of 10.99 it rounded off a sensational night for the locals who had already won silver and bronze in the women’s discus, silver in the men’s 5,000m and gold in the decathlon.