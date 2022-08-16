Mona McSharry through to 50m breaststroke semi-final

Mona McSharry continues to fly the flag for Irish swimming after qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s 50m breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

It is the the third semi-final the Sligo swimmer has qualified for in these championships.

The 2020 Olympic finalist finished in seventh-place in the 200m breaststroke final yesterday, and she finished fifth place in the 100m final on Saturday.

The Sligo star clocked a time of 31.41 in her heat on Tuesday morning to progress to Tuesday’s semi-finals, which begin at 6.31pm Irish time.

McSharry was fourth in her heat — 13th overall, with the top 18 qualifying.

There was a disappointment for the other Irish swimmers on Tuesday morning.

Shane Ryan won his heat in the men’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23:08 but it was the slowest winning time of the eighth heats and placed him 50th overall. Just the top 16 prevailed.

Max McCusker was also going in that event but fell short, his time of 23:58 placing him 62nd overall.

Eoin Corby and Liam Custer went in the same heat of the 200m individual medley, finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

Corby clocked 2:05:79, with Custer next home in a personal best time of 2:06:66.

The top 16 overall advanced, with Corby 18th and Custer 22nd overall.