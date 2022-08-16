Semi-final slots decided in the Mick Barry Cup

Martin Coppinger, James O’Donovan and Patrick Flood have secured the three open slots in the Mick Barry Cup. They join European champion Séamus Sexton in the knockout stages in pursuit of a King of the Roads semi-final place.

Already qualified for next month’s classic are current champion David Murphy, All-Ireland champion Thomas Mackle, Munster champion Michael Bohane, German champion Ralf Look and Dutch champion Bas Senger.

A combination of their overall ranking in the qualification rounds, Coppinger first, O’Donovan second and Flood fourth, with the addition of three points for winning their individual scores put them in the frame. Gary Daly finished fourth overall with Arthur McDonagh fifth. Although he had the second highest distance in 15 shots, he lost his head-to-head with Coppinger.

The victory of Lindsay Leussink in the European championships means that there are two Dutch players qualified for Queen of the Roads for the first time. Silke Tulk had already earned her place by winning last year’s final. The other automatic qualifiers are All-Ireland champion Kelly Mallon, Munster champion Hannah Sexton and German champion Feeja Bohlken.

They will be joined by the winner of the Gretta Cormican Cup. Here Meghan Collins and Emma Fitzpatrick contest a quarter-final at Grange for the right to play All-Ireland intermediate champion Denise Murphy. The other semi-final is between Maria Nagle and Veronica O’Mahony at Castletownkenneigh.

James O’Donovan was very sharp in his win over Éamon Bowen in the early Sunday morning sunshine at Ballincurrig. It was a near flawless performance, coming just short of the line in 14, which would guarantee success most days. He had a perfect chance to knock Coppinger off top spot, but his last bowl was far too tight on the left.

He was ahead of Flood, which pushed Gary Daly out of the top three. When he reviews his performance he will know he should have made the no-play in in five. He could then have opened the big corner in nine and been past the line in 14. That will give him motivation and focus for two very big meetings with Coppinger.

Next Sunday they face off in the Willie Whelton Cup final at Grange, which is coming at the perfect time as they are both razor sharp. This will be quickly followed by their Mick Barry Cup semi-final. Patrick Flood and Séamus Sexton contest the other semi-final.

Killian Kingston had to beat a big last shot from John O’Rourke to win the last of the qualifiers, but at 17 shots both were well outside the top three. Neither player has had a busy 2022 and that lack of sharpness impacted. Kingston paid the price by unluckily missing the no-play line by a metre, but things really came unstuck on the long straight. A sharper O’Rourke would have claimed the big corner from Leahy’s and gone a lot further with his 15th shot.

Denis Murphy is through to the Munster Junior C final having beaten Kevin Cotter by two bowls at Ballygurteen. There was little between them to O’Mahony’s avenue. Murphy played a good bowl from there to raise 100m odds. He held most of that lead in the next few and pushed it to a bowl of odds with his 11th shot. He added a second bowl up the rise towards Burke’s.

In the final he will play either David Hegarty or Thomas O’Callaghan. O’Callaghan beat Jim Coffey in the last shot at Béal na Marbh. He set the early pace, raising a bowl with his third. The lead hovered around a bowl till Coffey knocked it with his tenth and levelled in his next two. He didn’t get in front, but he pushed it to a last shot.

Martin Coppinger and Tim Young beat Gary Daly and Patrick Flood in the last shot at Drimoleague. They had almost a bowl of odds after three and raised it in full after two more. That lead more or less divided them to the end, but the Fermoy cousins finished strongly to bring the lead well under a bowl. Michael O’Donoghue beat Timmy McDonagh in the last shot of a great score and Andrew O’Callaghan beat Willie O’Donovan to progress in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup at Ballincurrig.