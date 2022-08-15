Mona McSharry finishes seventh in 200m breaststroke final

Ireland's Mona McSharry finished in seventh place in the 200m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

The Sligo woman had started brightly and was in second place after 50m and again after 100m.

But she started to fade on the third leg and turned in fifth position at 150m, eventually dropping back to finish in seventh in a time of 2:26.96.

The race was won by Switzerland's Lisa Mamie in a time of 2:23:27.

Home favourite Martina Carraro finished second in a time of 2:23:64.

The Italian had finished seventh in the Olympic 100m breaststroke final last year, ahead of McSharry in eighth.

While Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania, who had flown out of the blocks to lead after 50m and 100m, claimed the bronze medal in a time of 2:24:16.

McSharry finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke final at these championships on Saturday.

She is back in the pool in the morning for the 50m breaststroke.