Mona McSharry finishes seventh in 200m breaststroke final

Ireland's Mona McSharry finished in seventh place in the 200m Breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome
Mona McSharry finishes seventh in 200m breaststroke final

MAKING A SPLASH: Ireland’s Mona McSharry. Pic: INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 17:27
TJ Galvin

Ireland's Mona McSharry finished in seventh place in the 200m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

The Sligo woman had started brightly and was in second place after 50m and again after 100m.

But she started to fade on the third leg and turned in fifth position at 150m, eventually dropping back to finish in seventh in a time of 2:26.96.

The race was won by Switzerland's Lisa Mamie in a time of 2:23:27.

Home favourite Martina Carraro finished second in a time of 2:23:64.

The Italian had finished seventh in the Olympic 100m breaststroke final last year, ahead of McSharry in eighth.

While Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania, who had flown out of the blocks to lead after 50m and 100m, claimed the bronze medal in a time of 2:24:16.

McSharry finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke final at these championships on Saturday.

She is back in the pool in the morning for the 50m breaststroke.

More in this section

Israel Olatunde celebrates winning his heat 15/8/2022 Israel Olatunde scorches to PB in Munich to win 100m heat
Mona McSharry on her way to qualifying for the final 12/8/2022 Mona McSharry through to another final in Rome
28th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2022 - Men's Road Race So close for Sam Bennett in Munich but his best may not be far away
<p>IN THE MIX: Ireland’s Fionnuala McCormack</p>

Not to be for Fionnuala McCormack in Munich marathon

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up