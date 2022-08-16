Fionnuala McCormack: 'It's not what I came here to do'

Sometimes it’s just not your day but some of these days are harder to take than others.

This was tougher than most.

Fionnuala McCormack came to Munich as one of Ireland’s obvious medal hopes and that wasn’t a green-tinted view. Even the official European Championship website carried a massive picture of the Wicklow woman at the head of a preview which named only her and the Dutch contender Nienke Brinkman.

Brinkman brought the best time from the last 12 months to the city streets but McCormack had the pedigree. The 37-year has been winning medals since she claimed a silver at the 2006 U23 European cross country. Six have followed at senior level, so too four Olympic experiences, but this was considered her best chance of a medal at the ultimate distance.

CV and form were only part of that.

A busy summer that had already processed a World Championships and Commonwealth Games left a field shy of some big hitters, not least Israel’s Lonah Salpeter who had taken silver in Oregon, Great Britain’s Jess Piasecki (plus other top Brits), and Romania’s Joan Chelimo Melly. France managed one runner, Italy none at all.

Conditions dawned cool with a suspicion of drizzle before the sun broke through and temperatures climbed. The course was a finnicky series of twists and turns laid out over an initial 2km loop and four laps of 10km. It all fed into a tricky assignment on the day, if one McCormack dealt with well initially.

On Brinkman’s shoulder through the first half of the race and more, she was part of a breakaway pack that vacillated in number between eight and ten for an age, but the warning signs were clear as she faded toward the rear of it and eventually lost contact with the front six with just over 35 kilometres behind them.

In the end, she crossed the line in seventh place, 33 seconds outside the medals and 50 behind Aleksandra Lisowska of Poland who claimed gold with a well-timed and powerful break that came under three kilometres from the finish. Her time of 2:29.25 was less than one-tenth of a second faster than that of Matea Parlov Kostro.

Brinkman of the Netherlands just about claimed the bronze ahead of Germany’s Miriam Dattke who recorded an identical finishing time in terms of hours, minutes and seconds but lost out by virtue of a few extra milliseconds. Cruel, but then she wasn’t the only one lamenting one that got away.

“Disappointing is probably the only word I can use to describe it right now,” McCormack said. “It was tough out there. I suppose I expected more of myself so… Yeah, it’s not what I came here to do and I feel like I say that at a lot of championships but, I don’t know. Not really much else I can say.”

In fairness to her, she stayed around to tease it out.

She had come to Munich “to get a medal”. Prep had been good and, while it was unusual for a pack of nine athletes to stay suspended together at the front of a marathon as long as this one, she had covered the few mini-breaks attempted and fancied herself against them if it came down to a sprint.

It didn’t.

“I never really felt as comfortable as I knew I should,” she added. “I’m in shape to feel comfortable at those paces. Some of the time I did. I was very on-off. Sometimes I was like, ‘this is great’ and then two seconds later I was ‘oh my God’ but it was just one of those days.”

That’s a particularly torturous state of affairs over the span of 42 kilometres. A sprinter’s bad day at the office can be over in seconds, a marathon leaves far too much time for the mind to wander, and McCormack has admitted in the past that hers can wander in directions of its own accord at times.

She has promised herself that this would be the last one, ‘one more hour and never again’, but she has always been a fighter and the inherent difficulty is an attraction in itself. She likes the fact that this isn’t easy and, while these disappointments “get harder as you get older”, the urge to go again wasn’t long in stirring.

“I will move on quickly. It’s good when you can do cross country or road or track or whatever and you have got things to focus on. If you are a pure marathon runner you have to recover and the next one isn’t for ages. Now I can just go into cross country and forget about this and be running again in a month or so. Or next week.”

There’s always another day.