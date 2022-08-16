Daniel Fox: 'Covid turned out to be a blessing in disguise'

‘CAN’T see, can’t be’ may be a famous feminist call to arms but, in sport, it’s a phrase that sometimes applies just as much to men as women.

Twenty years ago artistic gymnastics wasn’t an obvious choice for a young Cork man but Daniel Fox had some great role models at home in Douglas.

His father Jeffrey and mother Bernadine Cusack Fox made professional careers in physiotherapy and radiography respectively but, in his youth, they were ballet dancers.

His dad, an American who danced professionally throughout Europe and eventually with Cork City Ballet, went on to provide physio for sports teams like Cork Con rugby but he quickly recognised his son’s unique athleticism and the right sport for him.

“I was quite small but a very bouncy and active kid. I don’t think I really took to ballet so they brought me to lots of sports, like gymnastics with Douglas GC and athletics (with Leevale). If school needed someone for the football team I’d be straight in there too, I loved lots of sports,” he explains.

Rhys McClenaghan is now the face of Irish gymnastics but the burgeoning men’s scene in Britain was the closest inspiration Fox had as a child and he went to England at weekends for specialist training.

Studying Physical and Sport Education at St Mary’s University in Twickenham allowed further development at Tolworth GC alongside Irish Olympic gymnast Kieran Behan who was even his coach at one point.

Fox had three European Championships under his belt before quitting competitive gymnastics and, ironically, it was the global pandemic that rekindled his passion, resulting in the 26-year-old’s return to Euros action in Munich this week.

“I stopped training in early 2019, mostly because I had a lot of injuries and wasn’t at the standard I wanted and there was a lot going on with final college exams too.”

He was still working as a school teacher and gymnastics coach in England when COVID struck and, with work drying up indefinitely, he came home to teaching online.

He returned across the channel briefly but then moved home permanently and, when Douglas Gym Club reopened after lockdown, re-started training for fun and possibly some minor competitions.

As soon as he did Fox thought: ‘Why did I ever stop? I love this!’ When former Irish international and Douglas coach Andy Smith suggested last Winter that he was fit enough again for the Irish squad he was initially reticent but, a day later, was asking ‘when are the trials?’ Within six weeks Fox won the rings title at the Northern European Championships.

“Covid turned out to be a blessing in disguise. As soon as I landed my final dismount I remember thinking ‘this is amazing.’ I’d forgotten this feeling. I was just so happy, winning a medal off four months training. I was all guns blazing again.”

Fox is part of a five-strong Irish men’s team who are hoping to use these Europeans to also qualify a team for World Championships in November. He will compete in the All-Around but rings is his speciality.

“Some elements are just purely strength-based, others are about body placement. You always have to make it flow and look very easy. I do a double-twisting double-back somersault dismount and making sure I stick that is the big thing.”

He has witnessed, first-hand, Irish gymnastics’ phenomenally quick growth.

“Kieran and Andy and Simon Gale (Behan’s coach) all did great things and I was so lucky to have them as role models but now things have moved up a gear.

“We have a national training centre in Dublin and people like Rhys. His confidence is fantastic but that’s based on results that I’d have seen from him when he was a junior.

“Gymnastics is definitely more popular now. If my girlfriend introduces me to people and they ask ‘what do you do?’ and I say ‘I’m a gymnast’ I always felt I had to explain or justify that.

“But nowadays it’s usually ‘Oh cool!’. They know a little about it, they’ve seen gymnastics on TV and they may have seen Rhys, so then they just ask me about training etc. Just normal questions that any athlete gets asked.”