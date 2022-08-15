Not to be for Fionnuala McCormack in Munich marathon

Fionnuala McCormack’s hopes of claiming a medal at these 2022 European Championships came up short today with the Wicklow athlete slipping off the leading group shortly after the two-hour mark and posting a seventh-place finish.
Tipped as a leading contender pre-race, the 38-year was prominent right through to that point but there had been warning signs for some time as she slipped to the back of a collective that actually increased from eight to ten before an injection of pace that splintered them 7km from home.
“Disappointing is probably the only word I can use to describe it right now,” she said. “It was tough out there. I suppose I expected more of myself so… Yeah, it’s not what I came here to do and I feel like I say that at a lot of championships but, I don’t know. Not really much else I can say.”
“I was in a good place,” she added. “I came here to get a medal and I did put myself into position to a get a medal through about 35k. I tried to cover the moves, not to panic, I don’t know but I thought it was unusual that there was nine people still in a pack at 35k.
“Sometimes you feel cursed but then again we probably weren’t going quick enough.”
The race, after an initial loop of just over 2km, wound its way around the city centre via four ten-kilometre laps and took in a host of Munich’s most eye-catching landmarks while offering plenty of tight turns and the odd incline for a field that had to deal with the rising mercury as the race progressed.
“I never really felt as comfortable as I knew I should,” said McCormack. “I’m in shape to feel comfortable at those paces. Some of the time I did. I was very on-off. Sometimes I was like, ‘this is great’ and then two seconds later I was ‘oh my God’ but it was just one of those days.” Aleksandra Lisowska of Poland claimed gold with a well-timed and powerful break that was sprung under three kilometres from the finish. She could hardly have planned it better, her time of 2:29.25 less than one-tenth of a second faster than that of Matea Parlov Kostro of Croatia.
Nienke Brinkman of the Netherlands - who only started running during the pandemic in 2020 - claimed bronze ahead of Germany’s Miriam Dattke who recorded an identical finishing time in terms of hours, minutes and seconds but lost out by virtue of a few extra milliseconds. Cruel.