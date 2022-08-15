Not to be for Fionnuala McCormack in Munich marathon

Fionnuala McCormack’s hopes of claiming a medal at these 2022 European Championships came up short today with the Wicklow athlete slipping off the leading group shortly after the two-hour mark and posting a seventh-place finish.

Tipped as a leading contender pre-race, the 38-year was prominent right through to that point but there had been warning signs for some time as she slipped to the back of a collective that actually increased from eight to ten before an injection of pace that splintered them 7km from home.

“Disappointing is probably the only word I can use to describe it right now,” she said. “It was tough out there. I suppose I expected more of myself so… Yeah, it’s not what I came here to do and I feel like I say that at a lot of championships but, I don’t know. Not really much else I can say.”

“I was in a good place,” she added. “I came here to get a medal and I did put myself into position to a get a medal through about 35k. I tried to cover the moves, not to panic, I don’t know but I thought it was unusual that there was nine people still in a pack at 35k.

“Sometimes you feel cursed but then again we probably weren’t going quick enough.”

DISAPPOINTMENT: McCormack speaks ot the media after finishing seventh.

The race, after an initial loop of just over 2km, wound its way around the city centre via four ten-kilometre laps and took in a host of Munich’s most eye-catching landmarks while offering plenty of tight turns and the odd incline for a field that had to deal with the rising mercury as the race progressed.

“I never really felt as comfortable as I knew I should,” said McCormack. “I’m in shape to feel comfortable at those paces. Some of the time I did. I was very on-off. Sometimes I was like, ‘this is great’ and then two seconds later I was ‘oh my God’ but it was just one of those days.” Aleksandra Lisowska of Poland claimed gold with a well-timed and powerful break that was sprung under three kilometres from the finish. She could hardly have planned it better, her time of 2:29.25 less than one-tenth of a second faster than that of Matea Parlov Kostro of Croatia.

Nienke Brinkman of the Netherlands - who only started running during the pandemic in 2020 - claimed bronze ahead of Germany’s Miriam Dattke who recorded an identical finishing time in terms of hours, minutes and seconds but lost out by virtue of a few extra milliseconds. Cruel.