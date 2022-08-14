Mona McSharry through to another final in Rome

She has now qualified for the 200m Breaststroke final
Mona McSharry through to another final in Rome

Ireland’s Mona McSharry on her way to qualifying for the final. ©INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 18:20

Ireland’s Mona McSharry has made a second final on the fourth night of swimming at the European Championships in the Italian capital.

Having progressed from this morning’s 200m Breaststroke heats in 2:26.95, McSharry was at her best in this evening’s semi-final, clocking 2:25.24, just .16 shy of her Irish Senior Record of 2:25.08.

Swimming in a rapid second semi-final McSharry was fourth, in fact the top four swimmers from that semi-final progress as the top four seeds for tomorrow’s 5.13pm (IRL) Final. Denmark’s Thea Blomsterberg was the fastest in the first semi-final in 2:25.44.

Shane Ryan posted a time quicker than his 25.33 heat swim in the 50m Backstroke semi-final clocking 25.19. The Tokyo Olympian was thirteenth overall. Ryan is scheduled to be back in the pool on Tuesday for the 50m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke.

Tomorrow, Danielle Hill returns for a double in the 50m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke. 100m and 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finalist Darragh Greene goes in the 50m Breaststroke heats with Eoin Corby, while Finn McGeever and Liam Custer compete in the 200m Butterfly and Ellie McCartney in the 200m Individual Medley.

