Cronin and Galvin claim vital victory in round 4 of British Rally Championship

Cork driver Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin took a vital victory in the Voyonic Grampian Rally in Scotland, round four of the British Rally Championship
LEADING THE WAY: Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5) on their way to victory in the Voyonic Grampian Rally in Scotland, round four of the British Rally Championship. Pic: Courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 18:25
Martin Walsh

Cork driver Keith Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin took a vital victory in the Voyonic Grampian Rally in Scotland, round four of the British Rally Championship that Cronin is aiming for win for a record equalling fifth time.

Fastest on all bar one of the six stages, they finished 21 seconds ahead of their main title rivals Welshman Osian Pryce and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan, also in a VW Polo GTi R5.

Despite some dust lingering in the Aberdeenshire air Cronin dictated the pace and a three second lead over promising London driver Ruari Bell (Skoda Fabia R5) became ten seconds after S.S. 2 with Pryce displacing Bell for second.

Without taking any risks, Ballylickey driver Cronin extended his lead and after S.S. 4, he was 13 seconds clear as Bell regained second spot. Bell seemed set to provide the perfect title foil for Cronin as he was four seconds ahead of Pryce, however, he slid into a ditch and hit a tree before finishing third as Cronin took the spoils to extend his championship lead over Pryce to eighteen points. 

Meanwhile, Ulster pair Eamonn Kelly/Conor Mohan (Ford Fiesta Rally4) and won the Junior BRC finishing ahead of the similar car of Derry’s Johnnie Mulholland and his Killeagh co-driver Eoin Treacy.

Elsewhere, Sunday’s victory in the CFF Group Jim Walsh Memorial Cork Forest Rally, round four of the Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship went to Waterford’s Craig Breen (Ford Focus WRC) and co-driver John Boden, who finished the six stages with a 22.6 seconds winning margin. Omagh brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) were second as they annexed top championship points with series leaders Derry’s Jordan and Paul Hone (Ford Fiesta R5) taking third place - 31.3 seconds further adrift.

As expected and onboard the more powerful Ford Focus WRC, Breen was best on all the stages that featured a double run over Boggeragh Drive, Bweeng and Mounty Hilary as he opened up a 12.8 second lead over the Skoda Fabia R5 of championship contender Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien, the latter’s only issue was the dust that hung in the air from Breen, who was running ahead. Hone lost time with an issue that was subsequently traced to a leak in the turbo pipe, he was 30 seconds further adrift. Fuel sensor issues for Omagh’s Cathan McCourt and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan saw their Hyundai i20 R5 cut out several occasions. There were no changes on the repeat loop.

Voyonic Grampian Rally (Round 4, British Rally Championship) Scotland: 1. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5) 39m. 12s; 2. O. Pryce/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+21s; 3. R. Bell/M. Freeman (Skoda Fabia R5)+29s; 4. J. Williams/D. Roberts (Hyundai i20 R5)+1m. 12s; 5. J. Pritchard/P. Clarke (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 38s; 6. D. Bogie/J. Rowan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 46s; 7. D. Henderson/C. Lees (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 05s; 8. H. Brunton/D. Sturrock (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 35s; 9. A. Carmichael /A. Kierans (Hyundai i20 R5)+2m. 49s; 10. J. Wink/N. Shanks (Hyundai i20 R5)+3m. 01s.

British Rally Championship (Provisional Points After Round 4): 1. K. Cronin 86 points; 2. O. Pryce 68pts; 3. J. Williams 45pts; 4. J. Pritchard 31pts; 5. G. Pearson 30pts; 6. E. Kelly 25pts; 7. R. Bell 23pts.

CFF Group Jim Walsh Memorial Cork Forest Rally (Round 4, Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship) Donoughmore: 1.C. Breen/J. Boden (Ford Focus WRC) 30m. 36.0s; 2. P. O’Brien/S. O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5)+22.6s; 3. J. Hone/P. Hone (Ford Fiesta R5)+53.9s; 4. C. McCourt/L. Moynihan (Hyundai i20 R5)+1m. 33.0s; 5. C. McCourt/C. McKenna (Skoda Fabia R5)+1m. 44.4s; 6. G. Mimnagh/J Barry McCarney (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 54.9s; 7. N. McCullagh/M. Brady (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 13.5s; 8. J. Hegarty/D. Turkington (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 28.1s; 9. D. Mackarel/E. Creedon (Mitsubishi EvoIX)+2m. 59.9s; 10. M. Cairns/P. Ward (Ford Fiesta R5)+3m. 06.1s.

