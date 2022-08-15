Dominant Irish pair leave their rivals searching for answers

A warm but slightly exasperated laugh escaped from an exhausted Stefano Oppo’s throat as he stood in the blistering mixed zone after yesterday’s European Championship lightweight men’s double sculls final and digested a query as to how exactly these Irish guys could be beaten.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy had only just retained their continental crown having faced down a fierce challenge, not just from Oppo and his Italian colleague Pietro Ruta, but from the Swiss duo of Jan Schaeuble and Raphael Ahumada Ireland, before pulling further and further away in the last 500m.

Four seconds was the winning margin. An ocean between them.

“We don’t know,” said the 27-year old from Oristano with a shrug before being ushered out, yet again, to the shoulder of the podium’s summit for another medal ceremony. “We try always. We tried here to start off a little bit slow, they tried to go faster and they are too strong at the finish line. We don’t know. We train so much.”

How must he feel at this stage?

This a good-looking, 6’ 2” super fit athlete with eight major senior medals, including a gold in the lightweight eight at the Worlds in 2013, to his name but the frustration must be enveloping. A fourth place finish in the men’s coxless four – along with Ruta – at the Rio Games six years ago was just the start of it.

Oppo and Ruta have since medalled in seven major lightweight double sculls events but none of their efforts have prompted the opening bars of their national anthem. In none of those races, across European or World Championships or Olympic Games, have they managed to finish ahead of an Irish crew. Not once.

They’ve been frustrated by French, Germans and Norwegians in that time too but Paul O’Donovan has been tormentor-in-chief, whether with his brother Gary or, more recently, McCarthy with whom he has constructed an air of invincibility. How could it not be intimidating lining up alongside a crew like that?

“I don’t know about other crews,” said McCarthy. “We just focus on ourselves and see what happens.”

O’Donovan joked after the race that he had left a shoulder in on the Italians as they passed by each other prior to the off but that's the thing about this pair from Skibbereen: there is no need for bluster, bad blood, boastfulness or any of the other bullshit that can come with top-end sport.

And it's not that that they pull anything out of the bag or go in for waves. It is their ability to maintain a savage workrate and steady stroke rate, rather than any injection of pace or adrenalin down the stretch, that seems to separate them from the rest. McCarthy said as much himself. A pair of automatons, impassive as they are impressive.

If all that is dispiriting for the rest then how must it feel when they know that O’Donovan has been so lightly raced all year as a result of his medical studies and a placement in Australia? What chance is there of closing this gap when he intends to devote himself full-time to the boat in the year approaching Paris in 2024?

It may well be that those studies actually do offer some respite, if only in the short-term, with the 28-year old unsure as to whether he can fit next month’s World Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic into his busy schedule.

“It’s a big question for me," he explained after claiming the eleventh senior championship medal of his career. "I’ve to go back to school next week and I need all the time studying I can get so I won’t be failing all my exams and repeating next year, which is when I want to be off, so we’ll see about that.”

O’Donovan and McCarthy aside, the only other medal Ireland claimed at the Munich Reggatweg came in the women’s four where Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon put together a silver run behind Great Britain. Two superb results though they were, the overall picture was ultimately disappointing.

Ireland had eight boats in the water on Thursday but lost two – the women’s double sculls and women’s eight – when Sanita Puspure reported in sick before the second day. Of the other four, all reached their finals and yet all, remarkably, hit the crossbar with fourth-placed finishes.

There were differences in those as well as the obvious similarity.

Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan came in over eleven seconds down on the bronze but Margaret Cremen and Lydia Heaphy were mere inches away from a podium place in the lightweight double sculls. Probably the best race of the week in terms of Irish interest, they fell just 0.64 seconds short of an Italian crew that had won gold in Tokyo last year.

Gold went to a Great Britain team that finished fourth in Japan while France claimed a silver in both. A stacked field, basically. That Cremen and Heaphy were in the same conversation having only been pitched into the same boat last May suggests there is more to come there and that’s how they see it themselves.

“These aren’t tears of sadness,” said Cremen, “these are tears of joy.

Not quite the hoped for return then – as was the case with the Olympics 12 months ago – but then Cremen and Heaphy aren’t the only ones at the beginning of their journeys. Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty are still at the getting-to-know-you stage in the women’s pair while Aoife Casey is re-adapting to life on her own as a single sculler.

Next up are those Worlds in just over a month’s time and that leaves little time to be lost. Some of them will make for a regular training base in Spain, others were on the road to a similar four-week stint in Varese, Italy just hours after yesterday's business was done.

Successful or not, the show goes on.