McSharry has to settle for fifth in 100m breaststroke final

Benedetta Pilato and Lisa Angiolini of Italy won the gold and silver medals, and Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania won the bronze.
McSharry has to settle for fifth in 100m breaststroke final

JUST SHORT: Ireland’s Mona McSharry. ©INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 17:30
Examiner Staff

Mona McSharry had to settle for fifth place in the 100m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome today.

McSharry, who was in fourth place at the halfway point, fought hard to secure a medal but fell short by 0.24 of a second.

Benedetta Pilato and Lisa Angiolini of Italy won the gold and silver medals, and Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania won the bronze.

Her performance didn't live up to the heights of her effort in the semi-final - her time in the decider was 0.70 of a second slower. 

Her semi-final time would have seen her grab the bronze medal. 

More in this section

Ireland v Afghanistan - Men's T20 International Afghanistan beat Ireland to keep T20 series hopes alive
Mona McSharry 12/8/2022 A year on from Tokyo, Mona McSharry is still basking in the glow
Leah O’Regan, Eimear Lambe, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh, Sanita Puspure, Tara Hanlon, Natalie Long and Zoe Hyde 1 From there to here: Women to the fore as Irish rowing finds its stride
<p>JOYOUS: Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon, Natalie Long and Afric Keogh celebrate with their silver medals. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

European silver medal just the start for impressive women's four

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up