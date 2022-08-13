McSharry has to settle for fifth in 100m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry had to settle for fifth place in the 100m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome today.
McSharry, who was in fourth place at the halfway point, fought hard to secure a medal but fell short by 0.24 of a second.
Benedetta Pilato and Lisa Angiolini of Italy won the gold and silver medals, and Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania won the bronze.
Her performance didn't live up to the heights of her effort in the semi-final - her time in the decider was 0.70 of a second slower.
Her semi-final time would have seen her grab the bronze medal.