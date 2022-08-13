European silver medal just the start for impressive women's four

The women's pair of Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty had to settle for fourth in their final. 
JOYOUS: Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon, Natalie Long and Afric Keogh celebrate with their silver medals. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 12:24
Brendan O'Brien, Munich

Ireland’s women’s four claimed a silver medal at the European Rowing Championships here in Bavaria this morning but their place on the podium doesn't begin to explain just how strong this crew and the Irish squad is right now.

Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh claimed bronze medals in this very race at last year’s Olympic Games but Tara Hanlon and Natalie Long didn’t. They were onlookers as Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty completed the quartet at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

This current collective of Lambe, Keogh, Hanlon and Long have been together for no more than six weeks. Six. And they’re now silver medallists at one of the big three events. This is remarkable in itself. As is the fact that they didn't simply rely on traditional strengths at the Olympic Raggataweg.

“We are very much second-half racers, that’s very much been our strength in the past,” Keogh explained. “This weekend we are trying something new.

"We are trying to be brave and to go off in the first half and then hopefully fall back on that strength that we have. Probably haven’t mastered it just yet but we learned a lot from this weekend and it’s definitely something we can build on from here.” What will they be like when everything does click for them? If this is their ability with so little time under their belts together then it stands to reason that theirs is a journey just starting.

It’s a tantalising thought.

Lambe insisted that they were underdogs coming in to this week, that the bronze they won at World Cup II in Poznan earlier this summer had come from left field, but they won a tight 'second race' that developed behind the Great Britain team that built far too big a lead out in front.

The manner in which the Irish crew closed on GB in the last 500m, while holding off a strong charge from the Romanians behind them, will excite as much as the medal earned as they look ahead to the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic next month.

“Anything is possible, game on for six weeks’ time,” Long said.

“Looking forward to Worlds and we’ve raced most of the non-European crews anyway so there’s a few more to come into it,” Lambe added. “It’ll definitely be a step up for Worlds, and we know we have a lot of room to improve as well so we’re excited.” First out on the water this morning was the women’s pair of Murtagh and Hegarty in their A final. They too had claimed silverware in Poznan but this time had to settle for fourth behind winners Romania, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

“We gave it a good bash,” said Hegarty who admitted that a medal had been the goal. “We went out harder than we ever had in the pair so it didn’t work out today but it is definitely something we can work on again in the future.” Another four Irish crews will be hoping to add to the medal collection tomorrow.

