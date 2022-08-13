Emily Kay finishes ninth in 10k Scratch race final

Emily Kay expressed herself to be both happy and disappointed with her ninth-place finish in yesterday’s 10k Scratch race final.

The joys of elite sport.

“I’m capable of a better result but I put myself in the bike race and it just kind of just didn’t play out the way I anticipated,” she said, “but that’s bike racing.”

Kay, who still has the Omnium to come here this week, was part of a women’s Team Pursuit collective that, after two races over two days, registered a sixth-placed finish.

Mia Griffin said that the experience - on a 200m track that is 50m shorter than normal and with the tighter bends that entails - would be a useful building block for the team as they look ahead to the World Championships in France in October.

There is plenty of track cycling left to be done at a meet that continues through to Tuesday and this weekend also brings with it Ryan Henderson’s bid in the final of the BMX Freestyle this evening and the men’s road race tomorrow.

Sam Bennett will lead the road crew on the back of news yesterday that he, along with Bora-Hansgrohe and Ireland teammate Ryan Mullen, has been selected to ride in the Vuelta a España which starts in Utrecht next week.

Also riding for Ireland on a course that winds its way into Munich city centre from the foot of the Alps will be reigning national champion Rory Townsend, 2020 Olympian Eddie Dunbar and Matt Taggart.