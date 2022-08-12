Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne through to breaststroke semis in Rome

Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne both advanced to the semi-finals of the 100m Breaststroke on day two of competition at the Foro Italico in Rome, having finished inside the top 16.

McSharry progresses in fifth place in 1:07.30. The Sligo swimmer was seventh overall, but with a two-per-nation restriction in semi-finals, two Italians are excluded.