Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne through to breaststroke semis in Rome

Ireland’s Mona McSharry in action at the LEN European Swimming Championships in Rome today.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 09:56

Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne both advanced to the semi-finals of the 100m Breaststroke on day two of competition at the Foro Italico in Rome, having finished inside the top 16.

McSharry progresses in fifth place in 1:07.30. The Sligo swimmer was seventh overall, but with a two-per-nation restriction in semi-finals, two Italians are excluded.

Niamh Coyne will appear in her first individual semi-final at a senior summer international after she clocked 1:08.11 to move on as the 11th seed.

Danielle Hill swam twice this morning, first in the 50m Butterfly, where she touched in 27.10 and is first reserve for this evening’s semi-final. The Larne swimmer was then joined by Eoin Corby, Brendan Hyland and Victoria Catterson for the 4x100m Medley Relay where the quartet finished fifth in their heat and eleventh overall in 3:53.15.

Also, in action this morning was Max McCusker (50.12) and Robbie Powell (50.99) in the 100m Freestyle. Ellie McCartney made her senior international debut in the 100m Breaststroke in 1:12.16, while Liam Custer returned for the 800m Freestyle where he was second in his heat in 8:15.09.

